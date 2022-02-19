“It’s absolutely insane” – Jurgen Klopp reacts to Liverpool star closing in on achievement

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah is closing in on yet another milestone in his career as he could score his 150th goal for the club if he finds the back of the net against Norwich City. Anfield boss Jurgen Klopp has backed his star forward to add to his impressive tally against Sean Dyche's Canaries.

The German tactician, during his pre-match press conference ahead of the Norwich game, was full of praise for the Liverpool number 11 describing his numbers as 'insane'. Klopp said, as quoted by the Liverpool FC Official Website:

"I’m only seven years here now, the club is so much older and there were so many great players here. That this team is one of the better ones in the wonderful history of this club is clear and that Mo has a massive part in that is clear as well. The numbers speak for themselves, it’s absolutely insane."

"When you say now 150, I thought it was only recently we spoke about 100. It’s obviously a massive number, and hopefully, he can do that tomorrow."

Klopp also claimed that the current Liverpool side is among the best in the club's rich history and Salah is a vital part of it.

Mohamed Salah has been phenomenal for Liverpool

Eyebrows were raised when Liverpool splashed around £34.3 million for the services of Mohamed Salah from Italian giants AS Roma back in 2017.

The Egyptian was formerly a flop at Chelsea. While he did a decent job at Fiorentina and Roma, he never seemed like a player with world-class potential. However, the impact Salah has made at Anfield over the past five years has been nothing short of spectacular.

Fondly known as 'The Egyptian King' by the Anfield faithful, the 29-year-old is currently among the best footballers on the planet, if not the very best. Klopp, his coaching staff, Salah's teammates and of course the player himself all deserve plaudits for his transition from a decent winger to a goalscoring machine.

The 29-year-old has 149 goals for the Reds in 232 appearances while turning provider on 56 occasions. Salah has won the Premier League Golden Boot twice in four years while narrowly finishing second to Harry Kane last season.

The 29-year-old leads the Premier League scoring charts this season with 16 goals to his name despite missing two games while on international duty. He also finds himself second in the assists charts with nine to his name, just behind Trent Alexander-Arnold's tally of 10.

