“It’s an absolutely phenomenal cross that he’s got in the locker” – Trevor Sinclair compares Manchester United talent to David Beckham

Former Manchester City winger Trevor Sinclair compared Manchester United youngster James Garner to legend David Beckham in an interview with talkSPORT.

Garner is currently on loan at Nottingham Forest from United and has received huge praise in recent weeks. He produced an assist against Leicester City in a 4-1 victory in the fourth round of the FA Cup. Garner has long been likened to United great Paul Scholes for his shooting and all-round passing abilities.

However, Sinclair likened the England youngster to another member of United’s famous class of 1992.

He said:

"James Garner's deliveries remind me of David Beckham's. He’s got that dip and that whip and it causes so many problems. The pace on the ball, he’s putting it on a sixpence every time."

Sinclair added:

"The advantage is with the attackers because they know where he’s aiming depending on what signal he puts up. It’s an absolutely phenomenal cross that he’s got in the locker."

Beckham scored 85 goals and produced 106 assists in 388 appearances for Manchester United before moving on to Real Madrid. The former United no. 7 is one of the greatest free-kick takers and was known for his passing abilities.

A complete midfield performance. James Garner’s game by numbers vs Leicester City:100% tackles won83% pass accuracy7 ball recoveries7 attempted long passes5 successful long passes2 successful crosses2 chances created1 assistA complete midfield performance. James Garner’s game by numbers vs Leicester City: 100% tackles won 83% pass accuracy 7 ball recoveries 7 attempted long passes 5 successful long passes 2 successful crosses 2 chances created 1 assist A complete midfield performance. 👏 https://t.co/2LffBMd9yq

James Garner set to receive gametime at Manchester United under new manger?

Manchester United have continued to struggle under interim manager Ralf Rangnick since his appointment in November. This means that the German is unlikely to continue as manager beyond the six months initially agreed.

Several United players are reportedly looking to move away at the end of the season as well.

In midfield, Paul Pogba’s contract runs out in the summer while Donny van de Beek has been sent out on loan to Everton in January. Scott McTominay is growing on a weekly basis while Fred’s long-term usefulness is still under the scanner.

The Red Devils have already been linked with multiple midfielders and their dependence on Pogba has been exposed in recent weeks.

Pogba remains an inconsistent star for the team and is unlikely to continue beyond the current season. That leaves at least two spots in the first team in midfield.

One of them can easily be filled by James Garner. The 20-year old’s loan at Nottingham has allowed him to show that he is ready to deliver on a regular basis for Manchester United.

The midfielder starred against a top Premier League side in Leicester City although Foxes manager Brendan Rodgers rested several senior players. At the age of 20, Garner only needs to continue improving on his physicality in order to succeed at the highest level.

