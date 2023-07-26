"It's actually hitting now" "Bigger legend and captain than Gerrard" - Liverpool fans react as Jordan Henderson's farewell video leaks online

Liverpool fans have reacted to what seems to be a farewell video of club captain Jordan Henderson being filmed at Anfield. The leaked video has now surfaced online, with a couple of Reds supporters getting a bit emotional.

Henderson, 33, is on the verge of completing a £12 million transfer to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq. The move will reportedly see him pocket a whooping £700,000 per week on a two-year contract, with an option for a further year extension.

The England international will also link up with Reds legend Steven Gerrard, who was appointed the head coach of Al-Ettifaq earlier this month.

Henderson is expected to join a now-growing list of elite football stars who have ditched Europe to secure moves to oil-rich Saudi Arabia. These include Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante, Ruben Neves, Kalidou Koulibaly, Riyad Mahrez and former Reds striker Roberto Firmino.

After seeing a proposed farewell video of their club captain surface online, Liverpool fans took to Twitter to make their opinions known about his imminent transfer.

One fan tweeted:

"Bigger legend and captain than Gerrard."

Another fan sarcastically hinted at what the content of Henderson's farewell video could be in his tweet:

"I’m sad to leave you for all the money I’m about to make."

Check out other reactions from Reds supporters online.

Zaan @ZaanTalksFooty @TheAnfieldTalk Rah it’s actually hitting now that he’s going to leave

george @GE0RGINIO @TheAnfieldTalk Gonna have to find a new favourite player lads :/

🔴AIDEN MOORE 🔴⚽️ @aidenm28 @TheAnfieldTalk Legend at the club. Shame it's ended this way. But good luck

Ryan 🔴 @LFCOriginals



Gonna be sad to see him go been a massive massive part of my time supporting Liverpool



Happy to have this shirt from his last season at the club @TheAnfieldTalk Legend 🫶Gonna be sad to see him go been a massive massive part of my time supporting LiverpoolHappy to have this shirt from his last season at the club pic.twitter.com/5Pa6t3t3RW

Henderson signed for Liverpool in 2011 from Sunderland for a transfer fee believed to be in the region of £20 million.

He has since gone on to make well up to 492 appearances in his 12 seasons at the club and has also registered 33 goals and 61assists across all competitions for the Reds.

PL club turn down offer from Liverpool for transfer target

Southampton have reportedly turned down an offer in the region of £40 million from the Reds for the services of highly rated midfielder Romeo Lavia as per Skysports.

The 19-year-old Belgian sensation has emerged as a transfer target for Jurgen Klopp's men who are currently overseeing a midfield rebuild. The Reds have already brought in Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai and are be hoping to add Lavia to their squad.

The Saints are believed to be holding out for a fee in the region of £50 million for the midfielder according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. The journalist also revaled that Liverpool are preparing a second bid for the player which could be a total transfer package of £45 million, add-ons inclusive.