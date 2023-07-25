“It’s almost like a dream for me” – Indian content creator joins Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in unique achievement after viral Instagram reel

Content creator RJ Mahvash joins Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in a list of top celebrities with over 100 million views on an Instagram reel. Mahvash shared a selfie prank clip that went viral and saw the rising social media star achieve the feat.

Mahvash revealed what it felt like to be in the company of some of the biggest sports icons in the world. She said (via Hindustan Times):

"This top 10 list has people like Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and African content creator Khaby. It’s almost like a dream for me."

She also revealed that there was no attempt on her part to boost or market the video.

"My agency as well as my representative from Meta called and told me we have set this record. And I could not believe it for a long time because I had not boosted or marketed the video in any way. In fact, I don’t do it for any of my videos. It’s always organic," Mahvash added.

The young influencer stated that prank videos have often worked for her. Speaking about the reel's success, she said:

"There is no language barrier. That’s why people from across the world watched and enjoyed it. It’s the video of a harmless prank and who does not enjoy watching something fun? Prank videos have always worked for me. I am known as the first female prankster in India."

Despite negative comments and trolls, Mahvash has now learned not to bother herself with these facets that come with growing popularity.

Lionel Messi only behind Cristiano Ronaldo for most-followed athlete on Instagram

FIFA Ballon d'Or Gala 2015

Argentina icon Lionel Messi finds himself behind Cristiano Ronaldo as the most-followed athlete on Instagram. Until his freekick against Cruz Arul that earned Inter Miami the victory, the former Barcelona man found himself third on the list. Inter Miami beat their opposition 2-1 in the friendly clash on July 21.

However, the World Cup winner surpassed WWE Superstar Dwayne Johnson, who previously occupied the number two spot on the list.

Currently, Messi stands at 480 million followers on the social media platform. The only man standing in his way to the top is Ronaldo, with 597 million followers.