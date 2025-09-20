  • home icon
  • Football
  • MLS 2023-24
  • "It's almost like me against him" - Sam Surridge makes feelings clear about MLS Golden Boot battle with Lionel Messi

"It's almost like me against him" - Sam Surridge makes feelings clear about MLS Golden Boot battle with Lionel Messi

By Nived Zenith
Modified Sep 20, 2025 12:59 GMT
Surridge now leads the race for the golden boot award!
Surridge now leads the race for the golden boot award!

Nashville SC striker Sam Surridge has stated that it feels 'surreal' to be ahead of Lionel Messi in the race for the golden boot in Major League Soccer [MLS]. The Englishman, who made the switch to MLS back in 2023, leads Messi by the odd goal after having scored 21 times for Nashville in 30 appearances this season.

Ad

Notably, Messi has won the golden boot eight times during his glittering career. However, despite netting 62 goals in 75 appearances for Inter Miami, the Argentine has yet to win the award with the MLS club.

The 38-year-old has found the back of the net 20 times this season, while also registering nine assists. And amid Messi's ongoing battle with Surridge for the golden boot, the Nashville striker opened up on how he feels about it.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Speaking to FourFourTwo, Surridge stated:

“Being in a race with Messi is special for me. It is a bit surreal.
“Messi could end up scoring however many goals in a game, and I can’t control that. I focus on what I can do."

Surridge also went on to acknowledge the fact that him and Messi have competition from several other players too. He added:

Ad
“It's also great that he's doing well because it's almost like me against him in a way, but there's still some others in the race to get the Golden Boot.”

Surridge and Messi are being chased by Denis Bouanga (19), Evander and Dejan Joveljic (both 17) in the race for the MLS golden boot this season.

Lionel Messi close to contract extension with Inter Miami: Reports

According to ESPN, Lionel Messi and Inter Miami are closing in on an agreement over a new multi-year contract for the Argentina international. Inter Miami secured a two-and-half year deal for Messi when he first joined the club in 2023, and as such, his current contract will expire at the end of 2025.

Ad

Although speculation was rife about Lionel Messi extending his stay in Florida, Inter Miami can now breathe a sigh of relief, if reports are to be believed. The source also mentioned that only the final few details of the new deal are yet to be agreed. Once there is a complete agreement between Messi and Inter Miami, the contract will be sent to MLS for final approval.

Messi won the Leagues Cup with Inter Miami just weeks after making his debut in 2023. He also lifted the Supporters' Shield in 2024 as Inter Miami set the record for most points in a single season. Lionel Messi is also the club's leading goal-scorer of all-time.

About the author
Nived Zenith

Nived Zenith

Twitter icon

Nived is a football media professional with experience in creating content for various online media platforms.

Notably, his major contributions have come at Sportskeeda Football and K League United, the official English content providers of the K League.

The Kochi-based writer has a penchant for Indian football too, having previously worked in close quarters with Aizawl FC and Kerala Blasters.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Nived Zenith
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications