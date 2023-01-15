"It's already over" - Tottenham fans lose their minds as 2 key players fail to make starting XI against Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur fans are fuming with Antonio Conte's decision to name Rodrigo Bentancur and Ivan Perisic on the bench against Arsenal. The two sides clash today in the north London derby on Sunday (January 15).

Both sides will be eager for a win, with the Gunners in the title race and top of the table. Meanwhile, Spurs are in a top-four fight and trail fourth-placed Newcastle United by three points.

Conte has opted to field a 3-4-2-1 formation, with Hugo Lloris starting in goal for the 440th time for Spurs. Matt Doherty and Ryan Sessegnon provide width as wing-backs. Meanwhile, Christian Romero, Eric Dier, and Clement Lenglet line up in a back three.

Pape Matar Sarr and Pierre-Emile Hojberg are in midfield, with Conte choosing a front three of Dujen Kulusevski, Harry Kane, and Son Heung-Min. However, the omission of Bentancur and Perisic has infuriated supporters.

Bentancur has been in fine form for Tottenham, scoring five goals and providing two assists in 21 games across competitions. The Uruguayan midfielder impressed for his national side at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

However, he starts on the bench as does Perisic which may come as a surprise given his experience playing in this sort of fixture. The veteran wing-back has played in the Derby della Madonnina for Inter Milan and Der Klassiker for Bayern Munich during his career. The Croatian has featured 24 times this season, providing eight assists.

Here are some reactions from fans on Twitter to Conte's decision not to start either of the pair against Arsenal:

Arsenal boss Arteta hopes to end his side's long wait for a win at Tottenham

Arsenal eye a first win at Spurs since 2015.

Arsenal have failed to win away at Tottenham since a League Cup 2-1 win in 2015. It has been a fixture dominated by Spurs when played at their home ground. The last time the Gunners beat their rivals away from home in the league was in 2014.

Arteta is hoping to finally end his side's poor run of form in the derby when playing the role of the visitors. He told reporters (via the club's official website):

“In the last few years there were places we haven’t won for 15, 17 or 20 years. I would like to do it all at once. We haven’t been able to do that, so we have a great challenge and opportunity on Sunday to get that done."

The Spanish coach talked up his team's motivation to beat Tottenham. He explained how the squad are excited and in a good position to do so:

"That’s the challenge that we have. We have to beat them at their place. I think the players are in a really good emotional state. We are excited, we are enjoying playing together and we are in a good position. So we have to improve a lot of the things we still have to do, and we have to maintain the things that have taken us this far.”

A win for Arsenal tightens their stranglehold on the Premier League title race. They will move eight points ahead of second-placed Manchester City.

