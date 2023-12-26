"It's also time to rest a little" – Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal federation chief hints at possible retirement

Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal federation president Fernando Gomes has suggested that he is interested in announcing his retirement soon.

Gomes, who is set to turn 72 next February, took office as the chief of his country's footballing body in December 2011. Under his helm, the Portugal men's team lifted the 2016 UEFA European Championships.

During a recent interaction with media, Gomes was queried whether he is planning to take a break from football. He replied (h/t X/MousaQi):

"I was elected as a member of the FIFA Executive Committee until 2027, so I will be there. I am not young anymore. I can rest a little now. I have been working continuously for 54 years and have never stopped, and I think it is also time to rest a little."

Apart from the men's team's Euro glory, Gomes oversaw a lot of other triumphs in the last 12 years of his Portugal presidency. Under him, the women's team played in the FIFA Women's World Cup for the first time this year and also debuted in the UEFA Women's Euro back in 2017.

Gomes, who is also currently serving as the UEFA vice-president, has been a part of football administration for over 50 years. He previously worked with FC Porto in management positions from 1992 to 2010.

Facundo Pellistri reveals Cristiano Ronaldo influence on his Manchester United jersey

During a Q&A session on MUTV, Manchester United forward Facundo Pellistri was asked the reason behind picking number 28 as his jersey number. Opening up on how Cristiano Ronaldo inspired him, he said:

"Well because, when I came here to Manchester, I was playing in Penarol and I had the No.10. So the two plus the eight, they sum up to 10. So that's why I took it. And, later, I realised that number was the one Ronaldo also made his debut in and all that. So, for me, that number is very special."

Ronaldo, who had his Manchester United deal mutually terminated last November, famously donned the number 28 jersey at Sporting CP. He joined the Red Devils in 2003 and took the number 7 kit subsequently.

A five-time Ballon d'Or award winner, Ronaldo helped United lift 10 trophies during his first stint between 2003 and 2009. He bagged 145 goals and laid out 64 assists in 346 games across two spells for them.

Pellistri, on the other hand, has assisted twice in 23 games for United since joining them from Penarol for a fee of close to £9 million in 2020.