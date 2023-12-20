“It’s always annoying to be on the side” - Manchester United star opens up on difficult start to the season

Manchester United have missed midfield maestro Christian Eriksen for much of the 2023-24 season as part of their struggles with injuries this season. The Danish midfielder has been out injured since November, and he has now spoken about his frustration at being on the sidelines so long.

Christian Eriksen has been an important player for Erik ten Hag since his arrival at Old Trafford last season, with his experience and quality making him a regular for the club.

Christian Eriksen has been injured since facing Luton Town in November, missing over a month of action for the Red Devils. The 31-year-old star has missed seven games through injury but has now returned to partial team training.

Manchester United picked up an admirable point away to Liverpool at the weekend despite their depleted squad, but their lack of depth was laid bare. Eriksen has spoken to the club's media unit about his frustration at being ruled out and how his recovery is going well.

"Yeah, I hope so. Like you said, it was the first part in training with the team [on Monday] and it felt good, so it’s going well. I think it’s always annoying to be on the side, no matter for how long and definitely now. When it takes a little bit longer than you wished for, then obviously it’s hard, but no, I was eager to come back as soon as I could.”

Eriksen will have an important role to play when he returns from his injury layoff as he will provide a different option for ten Hag's side. The Dane will be keen to avoid any further injuries this season, seeing as he missed a chunk of last season as well through injury.

Manchester United's January transfer business has already began - Reports

Manchester United were expected to be busy in the January transfer window, and they have reportedly already commenced their dealings. The club will have to be active in moving on some disposable players, while they also try to strengthen their own squad.

Dutch midfielder Donny Van de Beek has reportedly earned a move away from the club following a disastrous spell in Manchester. The midfielder has allegedly agreed to join Eintracht Frankfurt on loan, after which the move can be made permanent for €15 million.

The Red Devils have also reportedly received enquiries about winger Jadon Sancho, with Raphael Varane and Casemiro also alleged attracting interest.