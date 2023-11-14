“It’s not always about making the most brilliant move” - When Xabi Alonso perfectly explained why Lionel Messi is ‘so good’

Lionel Messi draws extraordinary plaudits from some of the finest names to ever play the game. Earlier this year, former Real Madrid and Spain midfielder Xabi Alonso provided an explanation as to why the Argentine maestro is so good while comparing him to Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz.

Xabi Alonso had the opportunity to witness Messi's greatness up close as both players clashed several times in El Clasico during their time back in Spain. Now the manager of Bayer Leverkusen and having another gem under his ranks in Florian Wirtz, the Spaniard can already spot similarities between both players.

Speaking during an interview earlier this year, Alonso talked about what makes Messi stand out from the rest. He explained that the Argentine's invincibility stems from his ability to make the smartest decisions on the pitch before noting that Florian Wirtz possesses the same attribute.

“There are good players and there are players who look good on the pitch," the Bayer Leverkusen manager said in quotes conveyed by SportBible. "The player who looks good does things that are nice, but not necessarily efficient.

“Why is Messi so good? Because he knows how and when to play simple passes. Messi says: "You're in a better position? Here, there you have the ball!

“It's not always about making the most brilliant move, but the best and smartest. Florian can do that. That's why he's so good,” he added.

It is worth noting that Florian Wirtz has received Messi shouts since breaking out in the German Bundesliga a few years ago. The attacking midfielder has been linked with many clubs across Europe, including Messi's former club Barcelona.

So far this season, the 20-year-old has bagged six goals and 10 assists for Leverkusen across all competitions. With the way he's going, only time will tell how much longer the Bundesliga side can keep hold of him.

Lionel Messi headlines list as Argentina unveil squad for international break

Lionel Messi has been included in Argentina's squad for the international break this week. The Inter Miami maestro has already linked up with the group as they prepare for two important World Cup qualifier fixtures.

Other names on the list include Paulo Dybala, Lautaro Martinez, Angel Di Maria, Julian Alvarez, Emiliano Martinez, Nicolas Otamendi, Giovanni Lo Celso and Rodrigo de Paul. Players like Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister and Leandro Paredes also made it to the list.

The 2022 World Cup champions are scheduled to take on Uruguay at home on November 16 before going head-to-head with Brazil at the Maracana Stadium five days later.