"It's always unfair when I talk about a striker" - Thierry Henry highlights 'annoying' thing about Arsenal signing Viktor Gyokeres

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has delivered his thoughts on new striker Viktor Gyokeres after his move from Sporting Club. The Sweden international has signed with the Gunners after two successful years in Portugal, and is set to spearhead their title ambitions this season.

Henry spoke with Daily Mail about what he thinks of the 27-year-old, pointing out that he needs patience from the fans in the event that he does not hit the ground running. The French legend claimed that Gyokeres' previous struggles in England will fuel him for the task ahead of him. He also said that he does not like talking about strikers as it puts them under pressure.

"He already was in England, let's not forget that. He was at Coventry, he couldn't do it at Brighton. So, you can see a guy who already knows what struggling is and comes back from that. He's more confident, and you can see from his body the way he's looked after himself, the way he's changed. You have a guy that's a killer in the box – numbers don't lie – and you have a team that creates a lot of chances, so it should be the perfect match.

"It's always unfair when I talk about a striker, it brings an unnecessary pressure because it goes above and beyond. What you want is people to be patient with him, and what is annoying right now is that people are not that patient anymore. They want the guy to perform straight away, score goals straight away and make us win straight away, which doesn't happen often. Sometimes it doesn't click straight away.

"I love when people show me what they can do, and then I can talk. Right now, people love to talk before the performance. I'm an Arsenal fan, I obviously hope he's going to do well, bang goals for us, and guide us to a title, but he's not going to do that alone. We have seen that goals don't always assure you a title. We've seen guys with mad numbers, but they didn't win anything. The team around them has to be good. From what I've seen from him and how he finishes, hopefully it's going to be a great match and we can finally go back to lift that trophy. But, a lot of teams want to lift that."

Viktor Gyokeres has teamed up with Mikel Arteta's side after a lengthy transfer saga this summer involving Sporting and Manchester United, as well. The former Brighton & Hove Albion man took the number 14 shirt previously worn by Henry, indicating a readiness to perform at the highest level for Arsenal.

Gyokeres scored his first goal for the Gunners with a thumping header in their pre-season win over Athletic Club in the Emirates Cup. He will likely lead the line for Arsenal against Manchester United on opening day, and will hope to hit the ground running.

Former teammate predicts Gyokeres struggles at Arsenal

Former Brighton & Hove Albion striker Glenn Murray has predicted that striker Viktor Gyokeres will struggle to make his mark at Arsenal. The Swede has joined the Gunners this summer, making a return to the English game after two years in Portugal.

Murray spoke with BBC Sport about Gyokeres, a player with whom he played for Brighton. He expressed his doubts about the fit of the striker with Mikel Arteta's side and his ability to make the step up to Premier League football.

"I don’t think Viktor Gyokeres is the one – it’s such a big step. I was with him at Brighton and I never had him down to be a £64m striker. When Ben White stepped into our first team, right away everyone knew how he good he was – he was of that standard. When Viktor came in, it was more a case where you thought he was all right. I am not sure he suits Arsenal’s style, either", he said.

Viktor Gyokeres will compete with Kai Havertz for a regular starting berth at the Emirates Stadium this season. Both men were on target in the Emirates Cup win over Athletic Club and will hope to carry their form into the new season.

