"It’s amazing" - Dion Dublin compares Liverpool star to Manchester United legend Eric Cantona

Former Aston Villa star Dion Dublin has heaped praise on Liverpool winger Luis Diaz, hailing the Colombian for taking the Premier League by storm. As per Dublin, only Manchester United legend Eric Cantona enjoyed as bright a start to life in the English top-flight as Diaz.

Luis Diaz, who moved to Anfield from FC Porto in the January transfer window, has become one of Jurgen Klopp’s most-preferred players. The Colombia international has rarely disappointed when called into action and produced another bright performance in the Reds’ FA Cup final win over Chelsea.

Dublin, who also plied his trade at Manchester United, discussed Diaz’s performance against Chelsea and hailed his “amazing” impact. Speaking to BBC’s Match of the Day (via HITC), he said:

“They (Chelsea) didn’t know how to cope with him (Diaz). Down Liverpool’s left and Chelsea’s right. He was just getting one on one against Chalobah all the time. Reece James was too far forward. And he won the battle, but he just didn’t get the finish right. Thwarted by Mendy a few times.”

He added:

“But he’s a great player. I don’t know any other signing in the Premier League, possibly Eric Cantona, who has hit the ground running like he has. Looks (every bit) like a Liverpool player. It’s amazing.”

Since joining the Reds, Diaz has featured in 24 games, recording six goals and four assists across competitions.

Luis Diaz has been Liverpool’s best player in 2022

Mohamed Salah may have won the Writers' Association Men's Footballer of the Year (2021-22), but the Egyptian hasn’t been at his best in 2022. His partner Sadio Mane has been a little better but has not proven himself to be an unstoppable force in England or in Europe. Jota has endured a slump, while Roberto Firmino has either remained benched or dealt with injuries or illness.

Despite coming from a different league and in the middle of the season, Diaz has settled down seamlessly at Anfield. He is lightning quick, works tirelessly, and always looks to bring his teammates into play.

His finishing may not up to the mark yet, but that is likely to improve under Klopp’s keen eyes. The 25-year-old has already justified his €45million price tag with numerous memorable performances. The deal is likely to get sweeter for the newly-crowned FA Cup winners in the future.

