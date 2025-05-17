"It's amazing what he's doing" - Lionel Messi's Inter Miami teammate Jordi Alba names Barcelona star as candidate for Ballon d'Or

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami teammate Jordi Alba believes Barcelona superstar Lamine Yamal is a contender for the Ballon d'Or award this season. The former Blaugrana left-back also heaped praise on the youngster, commending the improvement in his physicality over the last couple of years.
In a lengthy discussion, Alba spoke extensively about his former club, Barcelona and commented on Yamal's performance. He said (via Barca Universal):
"He made his debut with us with Barcelona and I think he was 15 years old. He already looked like a different kind of player, but the physical change he’s made over the last two years has made him a standout player."
He continued:
"It’s amazing what he’s doing. He is among the candidates to win the Ballon d’Or. Let him continue like this, improving, learning and listening to people who understand the game. I hope he does great. It’s great to see him play."
Fans and pundits alike have been highly impressed by Yamal's tremendous performances this term. Some have even compared the Spaniard to Barcelona legend Lionel Messi.
Yamal has stood out and been decisive in Barca's run on various fronts this term. He has already helped them win LaLiga, Copa del Rey, and Supercopa de España this season, putting him in contention for the Ballon d’Or.
"He's not a genius like Messi" - Fabio Capello on Lamine Yamal
Legendary manager Fabio Capello recently acknowledged that Yamal was a tremendous player. However, he insisted that the Spaniard was not a footballing genius like Lionel Messi or Diego Maradona.
In an interview, Capello shared his views on the comparison between Yamal and La Pulga. He said (via Barca Universal on X):
"Lamine Yamal is a great player with a lot of quality, and he can improve. But he's not a phenomenon. He's not a genius like Messi or Maradona".
Meanwhile, across competitions, Yamal has netted 17 goals and recorded 25 assists in 53 outings for the Catalan club this term. At age 17, the Spaniard has refined Barca's frontline.