“It’s the angriest I’ve ever seen Bukayo Saka” – Commentator notices how Arsenal superstar was unhappy with teammate in Crystal Palace win

Sky Sports Commentator Seb Hutchinson claims Arsenal's Bukayo Saka was livid with Thomas Partey in the Gunners' Premier League clash against Crystal Palace on Monday night, August 21.

At the start of the tie, Saka received an overhit pass from the Ghana international, which did not please the left-footed winger. The north London outfit were frustrated at Selhurst Park until they found a breakthrough from the penalty spot. Addressing the incident on Monday Night Football, Hutchinson said (via TBR):

"Fired that out to Saka. He can’t do much with that, and Saka made that clear to his teammate. It’s the angriest I’ve ever seen Bukayo Saka.”

The Hale End product didn't find much joy on the right-hand side against Tyrick Mitchell. It was fellow teammate Eddie Nketiah who won a smart penalty following a quick free kick.

Last season, it was Saka who stood over penalties for Arsenal, but club captain Martin Odegaard decided to take over this time around. He put the Gunners in the lead in the 53rd minute, rolling it calmy past Sam Johnstone in the Eagles' goal.

Mikel Arteta's men held on to their slender lead despite being reduced to 10 men in the 67th minute. Takehiro Tomiyasu was given his marching orders after picking up a second yellow, which, much like the first one, was debatable.

"We have to put the ball in the net more often"- Mikel Arteta says Arsenal need more goals

Mikel Arteta (via Getty Images)

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta spoke to the press following the Gunners' 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace on Monday night. However, the manager was not too pleased with the goal-scoring abilities of his side.

The north London outfit netted once against the Eagles and managed two first-half goals while hosting Nottingham Forest last week. Speaking after the game, he said (via Arsenal.com):

"We have to put the ball in the net more often, especially with the dominance we are having in games. But that’s the most difficult thing in football, so if you don’t do that, you have to do the other part, which is be extremely solid. We were last week and we were again today with the chances we conceded. Let’s keep playing better and evolving."

Eddie Nketiah failed to capitalize on arguably the best chances during his club's latest win. He failed to score from two one-on-one situations, managing to hit the upright during the first chance while chipping over the crossbar on the second.