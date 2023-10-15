"It’s annoying" - Barcelona star heaps praise on Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham after stunning start to the season 

Barcelona defender recently lauded Jude Bellingham, hailing his excellent start to life at Real Madrid.

Los Blancos signed Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund for €103 million in the summer, beating the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City to his signature. The English midfielder has already shown great signs of justifying the immense price tag.

Bellingham has scored 10 goals and provided three assists in 10 games across competitions. In the absence of Karim Benzema, who left for Al-Ittihad in the summer, the England international has scored some clutch goals for the Merengues.

In a recent interview with Danish outlet TV 2 Sport, Barcelona defender Christensen hailed Bellingham's impact at Real Madrid, stating (via Madrid Xtra):

“It’s annoying when you sit and watch the results, and then he's been scoring in the last, I don't know how many games now. He's taken the league by storm. Real Madrid have really brought in a good player."

Los Blancos currently occupy the top spot in the La Liga table, with eight wins and one defeat in their first nine games. They are three points above third-placed Barcelona, who have seven wins, one draw and one loss.

The two arch-rivals are set to face off in the season's first El Clasico on October 28 at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

Raphinha hoping to recover in time for Barcelona's clash against Real Madrid

Barcelona are facing a race against time regarding the fitness of their stars ahead of their crucial match against arch-rivals Real Madrid on October 28.

Pedri, Frenkie de Jong, Robert Lewandowski, Jules Kounde, and Alejandro Balde are all out injured. Raphinha, who is also injured, is hoping to make it back in time for the El Clasico.

When recently asked by SPORT about his injury update, he said (via Barca Universal):

"Arriving in time for the Clasico? I don’t know yet, but I want to be there."

Raphinha has missed the last two games for Barcelona across competitions due to a muscle injury. He could return for their UEFA Champions League clash against Shakhtar Donetsk on October 25.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, are also facing a long-term injury crisis. Eder Militao and Thibaut Courtois are currently nursing their respective ACL injuries. Summer signing Arda Guler is also out injured.

Meanwhile, defender Nacho Fernandez is suspended for the El Clasico following his rash tackle against Portu in Los Blancos' 3-0 win over Girona.