“It’s another level” – Diogo Dalot reveals how Cristiano Ronaldo has transformed Manchester United preparation for games

Manchester United full-back Diogo Dalot has heaped praise on Cristiano Ronaldo for his fitness and the way he conducts himself before a game at the age of 36.

Dalot believes Cristiano Ronaldo's energy and winning mentality is a boon for all Manchester United players in the dressing room. Speaking to Inside United (via Manchester Evening News), Dalot said:

"I think it’s the way he conducts himself and prepares himself for the games. It’s another level. It’s special to combine the way you saw him before and now you can see him behind the scenes as well, and combine everything.

"It’s amazing to have that energy and that mentality, also, in the dressing room. I think he brings everybody up and that’s so positive for us."

Diogo Dalot has revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo was one of the players he looked up to when he was young. The 22-year-old full-back has said it is a proud achievement to be able to share the dressing room with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, both on the international front as well as at Manchester United. Dalot added:

"I’ve spoken many times about Cristiano – he was a big reference for me growing up and then having the opportunity to meet him in the national team, and now being his team-mate.

"It’s a very good achievement for me too because when you grow up you want to play with the best and, playing with the best, it’s a very proud moment in my career."

Cristiano Ronaldo has been signed to help Manchester United win trophies

Manchester United have brought Cristiano Ronaldo back to Old Trafford to help them win trophies once again. The last trophy the Red Devils won was the Europa League back in 2017 when Jose Mourinho was in charge.

Manchester United haven't lifted the Premier League since 2013, which was Sir Alex Ferguson's final year in charge.

Since leaving Manchester United in 2009, Cristiano Ronaldo has won trophies for both Real Madrid and Juventus and has even tasted international success with Portugal by winning Euro 2016.

Manchester United have lacked a player with such a winning mentality ever since Wayne Rooney decided to leave the club in 2017 to join his boyhood club Everton.

Not only does Cristiano Ronaldo bring in the winning mentality, the five-time Ballon d'Or is still one of the most lethal centre-forwards in world football.

Also Read

The 36-year-old has so far scored five goals in six appearances for Manchester United as they look to challenge the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea for the Premier League title.

bwin @bwin

🏟️ Five appearances

⚽️ Five goals

🏆 Premier League Player of the Month Cristiano Ronaldo in September:🔙 Back at #MUFC after 12 years🏟️ Five appearances⚽️ Five goals🏆 Premier League Player of the Month Cristiano Ronaldo in September:🔙 Back at #MUFC after 12 years

🏟️ Five appearances

⚽️ Five goals

🏆 Premier League Player of the Month https://t.co/0PslraQo3Q

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava