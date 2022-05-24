“It’s all about what your attachment to the club is like” – Rio Ferdinand warns Arsenal over future of key player

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has issued Arsenal a warning over their star man Bukayo Saka as he believes they will need to match the forward's aspirations.

The 20-year-old has had a remarkable season for the Gunners, where he has scored 11 goals and contributed seven assists in 38 Premier League appearances. He was named on the shortlist for the Premier League 'Player of the Year' award for his stunning campaign.

But there has been debate over Arsenal's recent transfer signings. Many have questioned whether the players are the high-profile names required to challenge for top honors.

Ferdinand has raised concerns over the north London side's sporting project that may see them lose Saka as a result, telling his FIVE podcast (via DailyStar):

“When you are a young player it’s all about what your attachment to the club is like. Each individual will be very different."

He continued:

“As long as the club’s aspirations match yours; that comes with what types of players are we recruiting, if we are recruiting to finish in the Europa League or are we recruiting to finish in the Champions League. If they match yours, then I think you stay for a good period."

Ferdinand then compared his time at West Ham United, after which he eventually joined Manchester United, saying:

“I was at West Ham and I was going to the chairman every single summer, ‘who are we buying? We have a great young squad here, we’ve got young players coming through underneath me, we’ve got me, Frank Lampard, Joe Cole, Michael Carrick, Glen Johnson, Jermain Defoe, etc, they’re all coming, buy some players please?'"

He concluded:

“But they were like ‘no, we’re going to continue with what we are doing'."

Arsenal's top four capitulation to have repercussions

Tottenham Hotspur stole fourth place from their London rivals

Arsenal were in pole position to finish fourth and qualify for the Champions League for the first time since 2016 with three games remaining in the season.

But Mikel Arteta's side stumbled, losing to fierce rivals Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 in the north London derby and Newcastle United 2-0 at St James' Park on May 16.

As a result, Spurs usurped them for fourth spot and ended the Gunners' somewhat impressive season without Champions League qualification.

It will come as a blow to Arsenal as they look to continue their journey back to contending among the elite. They will now be playing Europa League football but questions about the side's character will be constant come next season.

