“It’s awesome, it’s goals” - Lionel Messi’s success isn’t an excuse to ‘crap on’ MLS quality, says Alexi Lalas

Former United States defender Alexi Lalas has opined that Lionel Messi's exploits for Inter Miami are not an indicator of Major League Soccer's quality.

Lionel Messi has hit the ground running after joining Inter Miami last month, bagging 11 goals and three assists in nine games across competitions. The Herons, who were on a six-game winless run prior to the superstar's arrival have notably won each of their nine matches with him.

The Argentinian icon helped Inter Miami win their first trophy ever, leading them to Leagues Cup glory last weekend. He also guided them to their first league win in 12 games in his MLS debut, scoring in their 2-0 victory over New York Red Bulls on Saturday (August 26).

Messi's exploits on American soil have left many wondering if the left-footed maestro is too good for the MLS. One fan said that La Pulga is making the league look bad after he netted in Inter Miami's win against the NY Red Bulls. The person wrote in a tweet addressed to former United States defender Alexi Lalas:

"Aren't you worried that he (Lionel Messi) is just making MLS look bad? Joining the bottom table team and now they are unbeatable. Makes quality of the league look 💩"

Lalas, though, is not concerned about Messi making MLS look bad and reckons fans should relish watching him play on American soil. The ex-defender also pointed out how other big-name stars have previously struggled in the league. He responded:

"No. It's awesome. It's goals. It's Messi. Enjoy it. Those who want to use his success as an excuse to crap on MLS are depriving themselves of joy. Every goal can be blamed on bad defending if you're hell bent on doing so. Also, plenty of stars have come and not dominated in MLS."

Inter Miami were at the bottom of the Eastern Conference table prior to Messi's arrival. Following their win against the NY Red Bulls, the Herons have leapfrogged Toronto FC to move 14th in the MLS standings.

How did Lionel Messi fare against New York Red Bulls?

Lionel Messi started Inter Miami's game against New York Red Bulls on the bench. Herons boss Gerardo Martino left the superstar out of his first XI after he started seven games across competitions for the club in the space of a month. La Pulga, therefore, came on as a second-half substitute to make his MLS debut.

Despite being on the pitch for only 30 minutes, Lionel Messi made a significant impact on Inter Miami. He sealed the game for his side by adding to Diego Gomez's first-half goal in the 89th minute. He tapped the ball into the net after playing a stunning one-two pass with teammate Benjamin Cremaschi.

Lionel Messi had two shots of which one found the back of the net and the other was blocked. The former Barcelona superstar completed 12 passes, including two long balls, with 67% accuracy. It included three passes into the final third, but none of them led to goalscoring chances.