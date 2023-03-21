"It’s not as bad as everyone makes out” – Peter Crouch disagrees with Didi Hamann over claim about Liverpool man

Former England striker Peter Crouch recently disagreed with Didi Hamann over his stance on Liverpool parting ways with head coach Jurgen Klopp following their poor 2022-23 football campaign.

The German tactician has come under serious criticism in recent weeks following his team's disappointing run of form.

Liverpool have largely struggled during the ongoing 2022-23 football campaign as they currently sit sixth on the Premier League standings and are at risk of missing out on top-four qualification.

The Reds are currently seven points behind fourth-placed Tottenham. However, they are unlikely to finish in the top four given their inconsistency in the league this season.

Klopp's team were also recently knocked out of the UEFA Champions League round-of-16 following a disappointing double-leg showing against Real Madrid. Their 6-2 aggregate defeat was a real reflection of how bad Liverpool have been this season. It also strongly reveals the need for a massive rebuild of the Reds squad this summer ahead of next season.

In light of recent performances, former Reds player Didi Hamann was of the opinion that Jurgen Klopp shouldn't be the man trusted with a squad rebuild at Anfield ahead of next season.

He revealed that it was best that both Liverpool and Klopp part ways, amid their ongoing crisis. In his words:

“I think it would be best for both sides if they make the cut in the summer. The team has been falling apart in the last few months. For a coach who’s been around for that long, I think it’s almost impossible to pull off.”

Meanwhile, Peter Crouch recently played down the comments made by his former teammate Hamman, stating that Klopp shouldn't be allowed to leave Liverpool.

Backing the German, Crouch revealed that Klopp is the right man to turn the situation around at the club.

"Klopp's a top manager and I think he's got as long as he wants at that club," the former forward said. "Anyone who doesn't want him at the club is probably from outside the city because anyone inside the city that I speak to absolutely loves him. He's got the job for as long as he wants. if anyone can turn it around, he can."

Peter Crouch makes huge claim about Liverpool's form this season

The former Reds striker has revealed that Jurgen Klopp's side haven't been as bad as most fans and pundits have described them this season.

“It's not as bad as everyone makes out. Of course, they haven't hit the standards that they have hit in previous years, but I think that's physically impossible with the same team," Crouch said.

He continued:

"So, yeah, we all know it needs to be refreshed. There are certain players lacking some confidence. But there are big players coming back and I think finishing in the top four will be the biggest achievement right now.

Peter Crouch concluded by saying that there will be a big need to address Liverpool's squad in this summer's transfer window.

“And then readdress it in the summer. I think they'll look to strengthen things. And you'd expect them to come back a lot better next year," he added further.

Liverpool will next be seen in action in the Premier League when they lock horns with Manchester City on April 1 at the Etihad Stadium.

