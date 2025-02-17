"It's bad for your mentality, playing in this team" – Dimitar Berbatov warns Manchester United star with 'wasted' energy in 1-0 Tottenham defeat

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov has claimed that Rasmus Hojlund wasted his energy in his team's recent 1-0 Premier League loss at Tottenham Hotspur.

Ad

Earlier on Sunday (February 16), the Red Devils crashed to their 12th Premier League defeat of the campaign at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. James Maddison scored the winner in the 13th minute of the clash.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

After the end of the Premier League contest, Berbatov shared his honest thoughts on Hojlund and claimed the Denmark international is suffering from a loss of confidence. He opined (h/t United In Focus):

"Hojlund again, he wasted all his energy tracking back and covering spaces. The defenders push back and the midfield is left too far ahead leaving wide spaces. Then going forward you have wasted all your energy. It's bad for your mentality, playing in this team [as a striker]."

Ad

Hojlund, 22, started for a depleted Manchester United side but struggled to produce a decent display. He had just 23 touches, completed seven of his 11 passes, registered three shots, and won one of his nine duels.

Expand Tweet

Ad

So far this season, the former Atalanta striker has scored seven goals in 32 games across all competitions for Ruben Amorim's side. He has netted just twice in 20 Premier League outings for his club this campaign.

Manchester United striker slammed for display

Former Crystal Palace striker Clinton Morrison has slammed Joshua Zirkzee for his below-par performance in the Red Devils' latest loss against Tottenham Hotspur. He said on BBC Radio 5 Live (h/t Metro):

Ad

"I'm not being disrespectful, but some of these players who put on a United shirt are not of Manchester United quality. It's so poor from Joshua Zirkzee. Biggest thing you take is the three points and the clean sheet. United will be disappointed. Alejandro Garnacho was the most lively, but it's a big three points for Ange [Postecoglou]."

Ad

Suggesting Manchester United should sign new player, Morrison added:

"Ruben Amorim has a lot of injuries, but he can't wait to get to the summer. Sell some players and bring in his own players. United fans need to suffer before it gets good because who can make a big difference?' There's not many I can pick out. The players who come in for Ange Postecoglou made them a better team."

Ad

Manchester United signed full-back Patrick Dorgu and centre-back Ayden Heaven for a joint potential fee of £31 million earlier this month.

Zirkzee, on the other hand, has netted five times and laid out two assists in 37 matches in all competitions for the Old Trafford outfit this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback