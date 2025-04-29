"It's such a bad place to go" - Paul Scholes warns Manchester United target about Old Trafford transfer

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has issued a warning to transfer target Matheus Cunha about a move to Old Trafford this summer. The Wolves man has been strongly linked with a move to Manchester, with the Red Devils reportedly keen on making him their first summer addition.
Scholes made use of his TNT Sports column to share his thoughts on his former side's pursuit of Brazil international Cunha. He pointed out the standout attributes if the Wolves star but questioned how he will fit into a position for the Red Devils. He also pointed out that the club's level is presently poor and questioned if Cunha can make a difference.
"He looks like he’s got the attributes that Ruben Amorim wants. He knows that physically, his team are just not strong or quick enough, so Matheus Cunha is obviously athletic, and he’s got quality with 15 league goals this season. I just worry for any signing coming to Manchester United at the minute. It just feels like it’s such a bad place to go.
"The quality of play right now is so poor. And with Cunha, is he a centre-forward or is he a wide player? There’s no doubt that he has quality and of course, it would be nice to sign him, but I worry about where he fits in. You can sign the best three players in the world, and I think they’ll struggle coming into this team at the minute, but they’ve got to start somewhere."
Matheus Cunha is increasingly likely to join the Red Devils at the end of the season, as reports indicate that he is very keen on joining the side. He was spotted having a conversation with head coach Ruben Amorim after Wolves defeated the Red Devils a couple of weeks back.
Cunha has a release clause of £62.5 million in his contract with Wolves, which is due to run until 2029. The 25-year-old has managed 15 league goals this season, the joint-most tally by any Brazilian in a single season of Premier League football.
Manchester United star set to be ruled out for the remainder of the season: Reports
Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is set to miss the rest of the season after picking up a hamstring injury, as per The Athletic. The Englishman is on loan at Aston Villa after falling out of favour at Old Trafford earlier this season, and has managed to get his career back on track.
Rashford was a conspicuous absentee for Villa in their 3-0 FA Cup semi-final defeat to Crystal Palace on Saturday. The Athletics have now confirmed that he suffered a hamstring injury and may not feature at all in what remains of the season. He scored four goals and provided five assists in 17 appearances for Villa across all competitions.
The 27-year-old is expected to leave Manchester United in the summer, as his deal with Aston Villa includes a £40 million buy option. He may not end up at Villa Park, with several sides rumoured to be keen on his services after his impressive displays for his loan club.