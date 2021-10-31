"It’s a bad point, a team like Barcelona needs more" - Jordi Alba provides damning verdict after 1-1 draw against Alaves

Barcelona star Jordi Alba has criticized the club's performance after the Blaugrana were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw against Alaves last night (October 30).

Barcelona took the lead through Memphis Depay in the 49th minute, but Luis Rioja equalized for Alaves only three minutes later. The Blaugrana dominated the game in terms of possession, having 79% of the ball on the night. However, Sergi Barjuan's side were unable to pick up a win in his first game in charge.

Speaking after the game, Jordi Alba was clearly frustrated by the result and Barcelona's performances of late. The Spaniard said:

"It’s a bad point, one from nine, a team like Barca needs more. We are not happy with where we are in the table. It’s really tough for us to score goals. We put pressure on but we’re not scoring. They didn’t have too many chances but we had some. Memphis hit the post but the goal wouldn’t go in."

Barcelona have only won three of their last 11 games across all competitions. This horrendous run of form led to the sacking of Ronaldo Koeman a few days ago. New interim manager Barjuan will have a huge task on his hands to bring the club back to its dominant best.

"I think we are trying our best" - Alba on Barcelona's performance

Barcelona are looking to turn around their season

The draw against Alaves means that Barcelona are now ninth in La Liga, eight points off Real Madrid at the top of the table. Jordi Alba also pointed out what he thinks are the Blaugrana's biggest weaknesses at the moment. He explained:

"Sergi’s style is different from Ronald Koeman’s. We tried hard, but without creating clear cut chances. We can improve on that. I’d like to thank the fans. I know it’s complicated. I think we are trying our best. The problem is what happens in both areas, attacking and defending, we aren’t scoring and teams are scoring against us without creating too much. They equalized after five minutes and that hurts a lot."

Barcelona travel to Ukraine in midweek to take on Dynamo Kyiv on Matchday 4 of the UEFA Champions League group stage. The Blaugrana are currently third in Group E, having lost two of their three fixtures. The game against Dynamo Kyiv is a must-win if Sergi Barjuan's side hope to progress to the knockout rounds of the competition.

