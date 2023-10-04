“It’s very beautiful” - Argentina star in awe as he finds out Lionel Messi referred to him as best player in the world in his position

Argentina defender Cristian Romero has reacted to Lionel Messi naming him the best defender in the world last month.

La Albiceleste faced Ecuador at Estadio Mas Monumental in the first game of their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on September 7. Lionel Messi scored a free-kick winner in the 76th minute.

However, the Man of the Match was Romero, who put in an incredible defensive display. He won five of his seven tackles, made 12 recoveries, won 11 of his 13 duels and made one last-man tackle. He also had 99% passing accuracy and made seven passes into the final third.

Speaking about Romero after the game, Lionel Messi told Telemundo:

"For me, he is the best defender in the world right now. Amazing performance tonight, man of the match."

In a recent interview with journalist Rodrigo Lara on Paramount Plus, Romero responded to Messi's compliment (via All About Argentina):

“Did Leo say this? Wow.. I didn’t know it. I’m grateful the words like that are coming from the best player in the history of football. I’m not saying this because I’m an Argentine, but I’m saying because I like football."

He added:

“When he says something like that about me, (it) is something very beautiful. I didn’t know if he really said it. I saw some things in the social media, but I didn’t know if it was true, but now when you are confirming this, it’s very beautiful.”

Romero, 25, has played 24 games for Argentina and played a key role in their 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph. He has also been excellent for Tottenham Hotspur this season, helping them keep two clean sheets in seven games and also scoring twice

Ange Postecoglou on Lionel Messi's claim on Cristian Romero

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou was asked about Lionel Messi naming Cristian Romero as the best defender in the world.

The Spurs boss said that he wouldn't argue with Messi' before heaping praise on Romero, telling talkSPORT:

“I wouldn’t argue with Messi. I’ll tell you what, I wouldn’t like to play against him (Romero).

"Most of the boys don’t like to train against him. He’s a real competitor, and I love that about him. Whether it’s training or a game, what you see is what you get with Romero.”

Romero arrived at Tottenham from Atalanta in 2021 and has made 71 appearances across competitions. Known for his aggression and resolute defending, the Argentine has been named Spurs' vice-captain this season along with James Maddison.