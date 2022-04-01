"It's become a conveyor belt" - Paul Parker blasts Manchester United owners and says they have no chance with an interim manager in charge 

Former Manchester United defender Paul Parker believes the club’s decision making with respect to their manager has impacted the players’ thought process.

Manchester United sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in December and put Ralf Rangnick in charge on an interim basis.

Although the German has overseen an upturn in results, there is a lot of uncertainty as they are yet to hire a new manager.

Then it's Mourinho (1.89), Solskjaer(1.81), Van Gaal(1.79) and then Moyes(1.68). Fun little fact that I dug up this evening: Ralf Rangnick has the best Premier League points per game average (1.93) of any Man Utd manager since Sir Alex Ferguson left the club. Then it's Mourinho (1.89), Solskjaer(1.81), Van Gaal(1.79) and then Moyes(1.68).

The club have held talks with several managers, including Eric ten Hag (h/t Sky Sports), but it’s likely that an announcement will only come in the summer.

Parker believes the absence of a permanent manager has impacted the players, and the team has subsequently become a mishmash.

He said:

“If players decide they don’t like the manager, they don’t play. They tell their agents and the agents run to the owners. And we’ve got owners listening to people who’ve seen something on social media."

“And players sitting there, looking at the manager going, “I know you’re not here for long because upstairs they don’t like you” so when Man United have an interim management consultant in charge, what chance have you got?" he asked.

“It’s become a conveyor belt. Certain players are just waiting for someone different to come in to see what happens next. Without the stability of someone in charge who everyone knows is the boss, teams are a mishmash,” said Parker.

Manchester United will need to get their next managerial appointment right

After several years of changes in the hotseat, Manchester United are back to square one. Solskjaer's departure did not come as a shock as the results were poor under the Norwegian.

Rangnick was brought in to alter the style both on and off the pitch following his successes in both roles in the last decade or so.

Although it’s a step in the right direction, the Red Devils need to get their next appointment right to ensure they do not fall further behind.

Someone like Ten Hag, who is known for a proactive approach could form the right combination with Rangnick, who will take over as a consultant role after his spell as the interim boss.

