“It’s to be on the bench” – Club president dismisses potential Cristiano Ronaldo signing with hilarious ‘substitute’ claim 

Flamengo president Rodolfo Landim has joined a host of club chiefs in ruling out a move for Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo

The Portuguese attacker is expected to resume his hunt for a new club when the transfer window reopens in January after failing to leave United in the summer. Brazilian outfit Flamengo are the latest to be linked with a swoop for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

However, the club's president Rodolfo Landim has dismissed the rumors. According to Landim, Ronaldo's wages simply wouldn't fit the club's budget. He also suggested that the attacker would be consigned to the bench if he were to join the Brazilian side.

While addressing the rumors on the ‘Papo Reto’ podcast, Landim said (via GOAL):

“I don't know where it came from but they have a lot of creativity. First of all, I ask: For whose place? It's to be on the bench."

"From what I've read on the internet, I don't know if it's true or not, he would have been offered $242million [£215m] for a two-year contract. Divided by 24 months, that's about $10m a month."

Landim added:

“Talk about a value far above the entire salary sheet of Flamengo for Cristiano Ronaldo. To be Pedro or Gabigol's [Gabriel Barbosa] substitute? I can't… nobody here is going to go crazy things."

“The amateur time of managing, of thinking that in the future we'll pay the bills, that no longer exists. There is no possibility of taking a step that is not firm."

‏ً @erlingtxt



Toughest league in the world at 37 years of age, Take a bow everyone, Cristiano Ronaldo. I don’t think people realize how abnormal this is, Zidane was retired by 35, Ronaldinho was at Flamengo by 34, Iniesta at Vissel Kobe by 34 and Messi in UberEats by 34.Toughest league in the world at 37 years of age, Take a bow everyone, Cristiano Ronaldo. I don’t think people realize how abnormal this is, Zidane was retired by 35, Ronaldinho was at Flamengo by 34, Iniesta at Vissel Kobe by 34 and Messi in UberEats by 34. Toughest league in the world at 37 years of age, Take a bow everyone, Cristiano Ronaldo. 🐐 https://t.co/J5l1r2uhAZ

What does the future hold for Cristiano Ronaldo?

Cristiano Ronaldo warming up ahead of Manchester United's clash with Real Sociedad yesterday.

The Manchester United superstar has been relegated to a bit-part role at Old Trafford this season. His hopes of securing a move away are getting slimmer every day, with many clubs ruling out making a move for him.

The Portuguese is already in the final year of his contract with the Red Devils, which means that he will become a free agent at the end of the current campaign. Ronaldo might need to consider a move to one of the lower-rated divisions or consider calling time on his career.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Chelsea vs Arsenal and other EPL GW 15 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes