“It’s the best mistake in the world” – Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly calls former Miss Arab Journalist by accident, phone conversation goes viral

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly made a hilarious mistake by phone-calling former Miss Arab journalist Halima Bouland instead of his friend. A video of the conversation between the duo has gone viral.

The unlikely exchange between the pair starts with Ronaldo realizing he has perhaps phoned the wrong number. He says (via La Razon):

"Hello, maybe I call the wrong number its Cristiano."

Bouland sounds taken aback by when she asks him:

"Cristiano Ronaldo?"

The Al Nassr frontman confirms it is him to which the journalist loses her mind:

"Oh my god! No. Really?"

Cristiano Ronaldo responds by telling her that he tried phoning his friend to which Bouland insists that she is his friend. It turns out both are in the same hotel as she informs him that she is a TV presenter.

The Portuguese icon continues to apologize for phoning the wrong number but Bouland was more than happy that he made the mistake:

"No! It's the best mistake in the world."

Both laugh as they say goodbye to one another in a hysterical moment that was caught on video. Bouland, who was born in Kuwait, is a famous TV presenter in the Middle East.

However, her introduction to the celebrity limelight came when she was previously a model. She won the 2007 Miss Arab journalist award. She has a huge following on social media with 3.6 million followers.

Ronaldo may have been calling a friend to tell him about his latest feat for Al Nassr. The Portuguese legend scored in a 3-1 win for the Saudi Pro League side over Raja CA on (August 6). He helped guide his side into the semifinals of the Arab Club Champions Cup on (August 6).

Sadio Mane mimics Cristiano Ronaldo's Siuu celebration in win over Raja CA

Mane made his Al Nassr debut after completing a move from Bayern Munich.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the opener against Raja CA with a sensational header in the 19th minute. It was a goal typical of the 38-year-old as he rose highest to bury the ball home.

Sadio Mane made his debut in the win at Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium. The Senegalese winger couldn't help but get the Ronaldo fever when the famous No.7 was celebrating his goal.

The former Bayern Munich attacker headed to the corner flag towards his captain before jumping in the air and producing Ronaldo's iconic Siuu celebration. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner continues to have an influence on not just fans but also players around him.