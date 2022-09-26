"It's better to have a pit bull like that instead of someone like Blind" – Louis van Gaal explains why he played Manchester United star Tyrell Malacia in new position for Netherlands

Netherlands head coach Louis van Gaal explained why he deployed Manchester United defender Tyrell Malacia as a left centre-back in his team's recent 1-0 win over Belgium in the UEFA Nations League.

After beating Poland 2-0 on September 22, the Netherlands finished the group stage with a win against Roberto Martinez's side at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam on Sunday. Virgil van Dijk scored the winner from a corner in the 73rd minute.

Malacia, who primarily operates as a left-back, replaced his cross-Manchester rival Nathan Ake as the left centre-back in a 3-4-1-2 system after the break. He completed 18 passes, won 100% of his tackles, registered a clearance and a recovery against the Belgians.

Speaking to ESPN NL, Van Gaal clarified that he wanted to witness Malacia in action in the new role as AZ Alkmaar centre-back Bruno Martins Indi has been ruled out for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He said:

"I put Malacia in the left centre-back role because Martins Indi is not going to make it to the World Cup squad in time due to injury. I have to look at other players who can play there and I wanted to see what Malacia could do, so Ake was substituted."

Speaking to NOS (via Metro), Van Gaal added:

"I put him on the left of the central defence because [Kevin] De Bruyne played a lot on that side. It's better to have a pit bull like that instead of someone like [Daley] Blind who tries to solve it tactically."

He continued:

"De Bruyne has more acceleration than Blind as well, so I put Malacia there. I had already discussed this with him the day before yesterday, that he could play as a left centre-back. The defensive work he did very well, but the constructive work in the build-up could have been a lot better."

Malacia joined Manchester United from Feyenoord in a deal worth up to €17 million earlier this summer. He has made eight appearances across all competitions for his new club in the ongoing 2022-23 season.

Manchester United are fifth in the Premier League table this campaign with 12 points from six games. The Red Devils will next face Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on October 2.

Ex-Manchester United boss hopes for FIFA World Cup glory with Netherlands

Louis van Gaal, who was the manager of Manchester United between 2014 and 2016, has helped the Netherlands climb up to eighth-place in the FIFA men's world rankings. After missing out on the 2018 edition, the Oranje will hope to make a mark in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Netherlands have been drawn in Group A alongside Senegal, Ecuador and Qatar. The first-ever winter FIFA World Cup kicks off on November 21, with the final set to be held on December 18.

