“It’s a big possibility” – Jose Enrique claims Liverpool could launch move for Arsenal star

According to former Liverpool star Jose Enrique, Arsenal's Bukayo Saka could be one of Jurgen Klopp's primary targets in the coming months. The Merseyside giants are in the market for a forward this summer, with Jurgen Klopp looking to revamp his squad.

In an interview with Genting Bets, Enrique chose Bukayo Saka as Jurgen Klopp's chosen target in the transfer market. Saka has grown in stature under Mikel Arteta at Arsenal and is one of the Premier League's most promising wingers.

SPORTbible @sportbible



Big game player Bukayo Saka has scored against Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City and Tottenham this season.Big game player Bukayo Saka has scored against Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City and Tottenham this season.Big game player 😍 https://t.co/xHkkIB7kp5

With Sadio Mane inching closer to a move away from the Premier League, the Champions League runners-up will need a viable replacement. Bukayo Saka has age and talent on his side and could prove to be an excellent addition to Jurgen Klopp's squad.

The Gunners cannot afford to lose one of their best players to direct rivals in the Premier League. Arsenal have relied heavily on Bukayo Saka over the past year and will put up a fight if Klopp does decide to pursue negotiations.

Jose Enrique hints at Liverpool's interest in Arsenal star Bukayo Saka

Bukayo Saka is one of England's brightest prospects

With Sadio Mane reportedly on his way out of the club, Bukayo Saka could be the ideal talent to partner Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz in the final third. According to Jose Enrique, Bukayo Saka and West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen could potentially make the switch to Merseyside.

"We [Liverpool] also need a right winger and I think Jarrod Bowen or Bukayo Saka could be a great shout as they’re both not playing in the Champions League, so it’s a big possibility."

Bukayo Saka's contract at Arsenal runs at 2023 and the Gunners' management face a race against time to renew his contract. Juventus and Atletico Madrid have also expressed interest in securing the youngster's signature.

B/R Football @brfootball



U21 players with the most involvements in Europe’s top five leagues:Erling Haaland—29 (21 goals, 8 assists)Vinícius Júnior—26 (14 goals, 12 assists)Bukayo Saka—17 (11 goals, 6 assists)Florian Wirtz—17 (7 goals, 10 assists) U21 players with the most involvements in Europe’s top five leagues:▪️ Erling Haaland—29 (21 goals, 8 assists)▪️ Vinícius Júnior—26 (14 goals, 12 assists)▪️ Bukayo Saka—17 (11 goals, 6 assists)▪️ Florian Wirtz—17 (7 goals, 10 assists)🌟 https://t.co/1tda8VK1Nl

Jose Enrique has also named Jarrod Bowen as a viable alternative for Liverpool in the transfer window. The West Ham forward has scored 18 goals this season and could prove to be an impeccable addition to Jurgen Klopp's forward line.

Saka has played an important role in Arsenal's recent transition and is crucial to their Champions League aspirations. The winger has shown improvement under Mikel Arteta and is one of the first names on the teamsheet in North London. Liverpool could use a player of Bukayo Saka's profile in their ranks but will face a battle to secure his signature.

