"It's a bit of an advantage" -Athletic Club boss Ernesto Valverde names 2 Arsenal players who can give Gunners upper hand in Champions League clash

Athletic Club manager Ernesto Valverde has revealed that Mikel Merino and Martin Zubimendi could give Arsenal an advantage in the clash against his side. Both teams are set to lock horns in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, September 16, at the San Mames Stadium in Bilbao.
Valverde suggested that Merino and Zubimendi's previous experiences with Real Sociedad could give Arsenal an edge against Athletic Club in a press conference ahead of the game. He went on to claim that he had always believed that the duo were decent players, saying (via Arsenal Insider):
“I’ve always thought they were both good, both when they were at Real Sociedad and now, we already see that Zubimendi has arrived and is already shining, and I don’t know if he has a special motivation."
He continued:
“They also know us; it’s a bit of an advantage that they can have in that sense, but we also know them. We hope it’s a good match, we hope they don’t shine as much as they’d like, but it’s also an added incentive to be able to face those players.”
Merino has been a key and versatile player since joining the Gunners from Real Sociedad for a reported £31.6 million in August 2024. He has registered nine goals and delivered five assists in 47 appearances for Mikel Arteta's side.
Zubimendi has also been bright in the Gunners' midfield since joining them from Real Sociedad for a reported £51 million this summer. The Spaniard has scored two goals in four games for the north London giants.
Thus, both players are expected to leverage their experience and knowledge of Valverde's side in helping the Gunners secure a victory in the encounter. Arsenal crowned off their pre-season with a 3-0 win over Athletic Club last month (August 2025).
"He’s on his way to getting his 20 goals" - Robbie Mustoe on Arsenal's Viktor Gyokeres
Former Middlesbrough midfielder Robbie Mustoe has claimed that Viktor Gyokeres could score 20 goals this season. He also believes that Gyokeres's goalscoring proficiency could help Mikel Arteta's side in winning the Premier League this season.
Speaking in a recent interview on 2 Robbies Podcast, Mustoe said, as quoted by (Arsenal Insider):
“Those numbers, he’s going to rack up the numbers, 20 goals, they win the league, is my comment at the start of the season, and he’s on his way to getting his 20 goals.”
Gyokeres has scored three goals in four games this season. He joined the Gunners from Sporting CP for a reported £55 million this summer. The striker will be hoping to help the Gunners win the Premier League title this term.