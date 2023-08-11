“It’s a bit early still” – Mikel Arteta confirms Arsenal superstar will miss Premier League opener against Nottingham Forest

Arsenal's head coach Mikel Arteta has confirmed that striker Gabriel Jesus will miss their Premier League opener against Nottingham Forest on Saturday, August 12.

The week has been filled with activity for the Gunners in the transfer market. They may even find themselves facing former goalkeeper Matt Turner, now with Forest following a £10 million move. The departure of Turner has led to Arsenal trying to bring in David Raya from Brentford (via David Ornstein).

Their offensive line has also seen a remarkable enhancement with a £65 million acquisition of Chelsea's Kai Havertz. Despite facing criticism for his underwhelming numbers at Stamford Bridge, his arrival signifies Mikel Arteta's belief in his untapped potential.

Havertz might be the one leading the line against Forest, as Jesus has suffered a knee injury and has undergone surgery. In a press conference, the Spanish manager revealed Jesus' status on the sidelines (via Football London):

"I think everybody except Mo and Gabriel Jesus should be fine. It’s a bit early still. He’s doing really well since his operation. Hopefully, he can start to do some stuff next week."

As the Gunners prepare for their season opener, they will hope that these potentially significant changes to the attacking lineup will benefit them.

Last season, they started with a bang, sitting at the top of the table for much of the campaign until Manchester City overtook them to win the title. This time, they will be hoping to meet expectations, starting with three points against Forest.

Arsenal eye Inter's Nicolo Barella in bold swap deal

In a transfer window already brimming with activity, the Gunners are plotting to add some more depth to his midfield with a No. 6.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, Arsenal's desire to strengthen their core has led them to Inter Milan's talented midfielder Nicolo Barella. The Gunners are reportedly willing to part with forward Folarin Balogun and defender Takehiro Tomiyasu, along with additional cash, to secure Barella's signature.

Inter's previous interest in Balogun might well have been stymied by Arsenal's hefty £50 million valuation. However, the creative structuring of a potential swap deal for Barella appears to have revived the dialogue. The Gunners' pursuit of Barella, should it come to fruition, could take Tomiyasu and Balogun off the wage budget at the Emirates.