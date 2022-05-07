"It's a bit of payback time" - Ian Rush sends out stern message ahead of Liverpool vs Real Madrid showdown in Champions League final

Real Madrid are set to take on Liverpool in the Champions League final on May 28 at the Stade de France. Ahead of the game, Reds legend and all-time top scorer (336) Ian Rush shared his thoughts.

He believes that the prospect of playing any final is great, but there is nothing better than a UCL final. Speaking in an interview with William Hill, he did not hold back and issued a warning to the La Liga champions. Los Blancos defeated Liverpool 3-1 in the 2018 Champions League final and Rush believes that a payback is on for the Reds.

The 60-year-old said:

"It’s great to get to any final but to get to the Champions League final… Most people probably didn’t expect Real Madrid, most people probably expected Manchester City. But it’s Real Madrid, they beat us a few years ago, so I think it’s a bit of payback time."

The Liverpool legend was quick to recall the unbelievable run Los Blancos have had in the tournament, constructing one comeback after another. He said:

“It’s going to be a very tight game. When you look at Madrid, they’ve been down in so many games – Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Manchester City. They’re a team that never gives up so nothing is going to surprise me in this game."

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch



"If you ask everybody [at Liverpool], everyone wanted that game. I don't know why we're not allowed to talk about it but I'm ok to talk about it - I wanted that game! I wanted to play Real Madrid before that game.” Mo Salah on Real Madrid:"If you ask everybody [at Liverpool], everyone wanted that game. I don't know why we're not allowed to talk about it but I'm ok to talk about it - I wanted that game! I wanted to play Real Madrid before that game.” #awlive [sky] Mo Salah on Real Madrid:"If you ask everybody [at Liverpool], everyone wanted that game. I don't know why we're not allowed to talk about it but I'm ok to talk about it - I wanted that game! I wanted to play Real Madrid before that game.” #awlive [sky] https://t.co/E3p9ELmRbp

Rush believes it would be foolish to take any advantage for granted against them.

"I think there will be goals in it. But if we go 2-0, 3-0 up, don’t take things for granted as we’ve seen what Real Madrid can do – they are the comeback kings.” he added.

Liverpool legend thinks Real Madrid have an advantage preparing for the UCL Final

The Reds are challenging for a quadruple this season. They won the EFL CUP against Chelsea in February and will play the Blues again in the FA Cup final on May 14. Following their qualification to the Champions League final, Jurgen Klopp's men ensured that they would play every potential game they could have played this season.

The 60-year-old acknowledges that it is a remarkable feat and that the Merseyside club have every chance of writing history by winning the quadruple. He said:

"It’s just an enormous achievement. Liverpool going for four competitions, it’s relatively unheard of. It would be a magnificent achievement if they could win them all and I wouldn’t put it past them."

However, Real Madrid have already been crowned champions of La Liga with four games remaining in the campaign. Carlo Ancelotti has the luxury of rotating players and playing his non-regular starters in the Spanish top-flight to keep the focus on the encounter in Paris.

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone The last time Real Madrid lost a The last time Real Madrid lost a #UCL final was in 1981 vs Liverpool in Paris. #rmalive ❗The last time Real Madrid lost a #UCL final was in 1981 vs Liverpool in Paris. #rmalive

Rush feels that, especially after their unbelievable comeback against Pep Guardiola's side in the semi-final, Los Blancos will be in high spirits. He said:

“But Real Madrid (in the Champions League final) is obviously going to be very, very tough. Madrid will take a lot out of the Manchester City win, they’ve already won their league so they can prepare exactly for this final, whereas Liverpool’s minds might be all over the place at the moment."

