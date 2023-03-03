“It’s been a bit strange” – Carlo Ancelotti comments on Barcelona tactics as he makes bold claim after Real Madrid loss

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti shared his thoughts on Barcelona's tactics following their clash at the Santiago Bernabeu yesterday (March 2). The Blaugrana won 1-0 in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final clash.

Eder Militao's own goal in the 28th minute was the difference between the two sides. Los Blancos dominated the game with 65% possession and attempted 13 shots, but none of them were on target.

The visitors put on an excellent defensive display. Real Madrid manager Ancelotti claimed that Barca's tactics were "strange" but complimented them for their resolute defending.

The Italian manager said (via Metro):

"It’s been a bit strange to see them [Barcelona] play like this. But they have been very solid, they have a collective commitment, and they have closed all the lines very well. Having to attack them with crosses is not the best thing to do, as I said before. And they have led us to that."

When asked if the Blaugrana deserved to win the game, Ancelotti said:

"No, it’s pretty obvious. There have hardly been any occasions. I think it’s been one of our best games defensively all season."

FC Barcelona @FCBarcelona #ELCLÁSICO HIGHLIGHTS | Barça blank Real Madrid in first leg of Copa del Rey semis! 🍿 #ELCLÁSICO HIGHLIGHTS | Barça blank Real Madrid in first leg of Copa del Rey semis! https://t.co/pzi1DRGBIf

Ancelloti and his men will face Real Betis next in a La Liga clash on Monday, March 6th. Real Madrid currently sit second in the league table, trailing seven points behind Barcelona.

Barcelona get the better of Real Madrid for the second time this season

The 2022-23 campaign has seen five El Clasicos being scheduled, with three of them now having been played.

The two arch-rivals faced off at the Santiago Bernabeu for the first time this season in La Liga on October 16. Real Madrid won the encounter 3-1 in a dominant display.

Barcelona then returned the favor in the Supercopa de Espana final at the King Fahd International Stadium, as they won 3-1, winning the trophy.

On Wednesday, the Blaugrana put up a brilliant defensive display to win 1-0 in the first leg of the Copa Del Rey fixture.

FC Barcelona @FCBarcelona



Real Madrid 0-4 Barcelona

Real Madrid 0-1 Barcelona

Real Madrid 1-3 Barcelona

Real Madrid 0-1 Barcelona



Boom. Xavi has four #ElClásico wins over the past year.Real Madrid 0-4 BarcelonaReal Madrid 0-1 BarcelonaReal Madrid 1-3 BarcelonaReal Madrid 0-1 BarcelonaBoom. Xavi has four #ElClásico wins over the past year.Real Madrid 0-4 BarcelonaReal Madrid 0-1 BarcelonaReal Madrid 1-3 BarcelonaReal Madrid 0-1 BarcelonaBoom. https://t.co/mvOY20u6LU

When asked about the result, Barcelona manager Xavi said that the win gives his team the upper hand but admitted that Los Blancos were still favorites to win. He said (via Metro):

"The 1-0 win gives us a certain advantage. But we are going to have to compete very well against a very strong Real Madrid side. I still see Madrid as a favourite."

The remaining two El Clasicos of the season will take place at the Spotify Camp Nou. The two sides will face off in La Liga on March 19.

They will then clash in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final on April 5.

Poll : 0 votes