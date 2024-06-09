"It's a bit of a wake-up call for everyone" - Former Tottenham star Ledley King gives his take on England's loss to Iceland ahead of Euro 2024

Ledley King has said that England's 1-0 loss to Iceland will be a good wake-up call ahead of EURO 2024. The former Tottenham defender believes that the result is not something to read into, as they still have a strong squad.

Speaking to Daily Mail at a PaddyPowe event, King said that the loss could be a good thing fo England in terms of a reminder of how tough it can get at EURO 2024. He added that the Three Lions have one of the strongest stating XIs:

"The performance and result (on Friday) was a disappointing one, but sometimes that can be a good thing going into a tournament. It keeps everyone alert, it's a bit of a wake-up call for everyone.

Trending

"It's a reminder how difficult it is to go on and win a competition. I won't read too much into it. I think we have a very strong squad and a very good chance to do very well in the tournament."

He added:

"Before the tournament, I said we stand as good a chance as I can remember, I still believe we do have the strongest squad and even the strongest 11 of any teams.

"There is a lot that comes into winning the tournament, a bit of luck here and there, players staying injury-free. But I really believe that we are one of the favourites, if not the favourite, to go and do it in Germany."

King still belives England can win EURO 2024, while James Beattie, who was also at the PaddyPower event backed the Three Lions to win.

Gareth Southgate on England's loss to Iceland ahead of EURO 2024

Gareth Southgate admitted that England didn't get their tactics right against Iceland. He admitted that the squad has talent but didn't get anything right in the loss last week. He said:

"We didn't get our pressing right and we were too stretched without the ball. There were questions asked that we weren't able to answer.

"No matter how much talent you have with the ball, if you're out-of-possession game isn't right, it can make it feel like you've not got a foothold in the game."

England start their EUO 2024 campaign against Serbia on Sunday night (June 16) before facing Denmark and Slovenia in their group.