"It's brilliant" - Clinton Morrison lavishes praise on 'outstanding' bit of skill from Liverpool star against Brentford

Clinton Morrison has waxed lyrical about Darwin Nunez's opener in Liverpool's clash with Brentford today (February 17).

Nunez opened the scoring in the 35th minute and the striker did so in style. The Reds raced forward on the counter and Diogo Jota won a clever header which played the Uruguay international through on goal.

The 24-year-old went one-on-one with Brentford goalkeeper Mark Flekken and did superbly to dink the ball over the Dutchman. It was a moment of class from Nunez to give his side the lead and bring his tally for the season to 13 goals and 11 assists in 37 games across competitions.

Morrison was majorly impressed by Nunez's goal and how he finished off a fine Liverpool move. The Crystal Palace legend told Sky Sports:

"What a goal, what a finish from Darwin Nunez, it's brilliant."

Morrison added:

"He's one-on-one and I'm thinking 'Go on then can you finish?' and the chip over Flekken is outstanding. It's an outstanding finish from Nunez."

Nunez has dealt with criticism during his spell at Anfield amid questions over his goalscoring potency. The Uruguayan can be guilty of scoring goals that are harder to convert than easy chances he often squanders.

However, the forward is in fine form and he's now four goals in his last six outings. Jurgen Klopp brought him to Liverpool from Benfica in July 2022 in an £85 million deal (including add-ons) which makes him the club's most expensive signing in history.

Darwin Nunez was brought off at halftime during Liverpool's encounter with Brentford

Darwin Nunez may have picked up a knock against Brentford.

Liverpool fans will be fretting over Nunez as the Uruguayan was subbed off for Cody Gakpo at halftime against Brentford. Klopp's side are already enduring an injury curse with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dominik Szoboszlai, Joel Matip, Thiago Alcantara and Alisson Becker sidelined.

Nunez hasn't missed a single game for the Reds this season through injury. His only absence was when he sat on the bench in a 2-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur (September 30) which is the side's only league defeat this season.

Klopp was already handed a massive headache when Diogo Jota pulled up with an issue in the first half. The Portuguese attacker was replaced by Mohamed Salah who just recovered from a hamstring injury.

Curtis Jones also looked to have sustained an injury and he only lasted 34 minutes before being brought off. Ryan Gravenberch came on in his place as the Merseysiders' injury curse continued.

Liverpool will move five points clear of Manchester City and Arsenal at the top of the league for the time being with a win against Brentford. But, this could be marred by Nunez and Jota's potential injuries.