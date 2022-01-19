"It's bull****" - Dortmund CEO Watzke rubbishes rumours that Erling Haaland was given ultimatum to decide future

Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has shot down rumors suggesting the club has given Erling Haaland an ultimatum to decide his future. The Dortmund chief has stated clearly that there is “no deadline” for the Norwegian forward to worry about at the moment.

Erling Haaland’s future at the club has been in the air for quite some time now. Courtesy of his release €75 million release clause, which will come into play in the summer, many top-drawer clubs are preparing to lap him up.

The Norwegian sharpshooter is arguably the most sought-after striker in the world right now and Dortmund are understandably reluctant to sell him. In a recent post-match interview, Haaland claimed the Bundesliga outfit were pressing him to make a decision, which was keeping him from focusing on football.

In the aftermath of Haaland’s explosive post-match interview, Dortmund Sporting Director Sebastien Kehl came out to clear the air, stating the allegations were untrue. Now, the CEO has joined the party, stating the club have not given Haaland any ultimatum.

Speaking to ARD (via Fabrizio Romano), Watzke said:

“Saying that Borussia would give Erling an ultimatum is bull****. There's no deadline.”

Watzke has also confirmed that the club will look for a replacement in the market if the young forward chooses to leave in the summer.

Haaland has featured in 19 games for Dortmund across all competitions this season, registering 22 goals and six assists.

Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Manchester City interested in Erling Haaland

Borussia Dortmund are doing their best to keep their prized assets, but they seem to be hopelessly outmatched by the forward’s potential suitors. As per reports, Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Manchester City are keeping tabs on Erling Haaland and are gearing up with lucrative offers.

Real Madrid are already in the running for Kylian Mbappe, but they are allegedly not satisfied with just one world-class acquisition in the summer. Their rivals, Barcelona, are preparing to offload Ousmane Dembele in order to offer Haaland a mouth-watering contract. Finally, we have Manchester City, who are desperate to sign a striker after failing to get Harry Kane last summer.

The race is set to go right down to the wire and we cannot wait to see which footballing powerhouse ends up taking Haaland home.

