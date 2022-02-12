"It’s called passion" – Piers Morgan tells Ruben Neves to ‘pipe down’ after Arsenal celebrations claim

Piers Morgan has taken a swipe at Ruben Neves after the midfielder criticized Arsenal for celebrating their 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Thursday.

The Gunners played the last 20 minutes of their Premier League game against Wolves with 10 men after the controversial dismissal of Gabriel Martinelli. However, they managed to secure all three points thanks to a goal from Gabriel Magalhaes.

Here's what Neves had to say about Arsenal's post-match celebrations (via BBC Sport:

"We saw the way they celebrated the win and that shows the level we are. I didn't see Arsenal celebrating like this in the past 10 years - it was like they won the league."

Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball Ruben Neves takes a dig at Arsenal's post-match celebrations following their 1-0 win at Wolves Ruben Neves takes a dig at Arsenal's post-match celebrations following their 1-0 win at Wolves 😬 https://t.co/bSjaFoeUfI

Morgan has now responded to Neves' comments, biting back in his usual scathing manner. He tweeted:

"It’s called passion, Mr Neves. If you lot had showed a bit more of it, you wouldn’t have lost 1-0 at home to a side with only 10 men. So pipe down."

Piers Morgan @piersmorgan It’s called passion, Mr Neves. If you lot had showed a bit more of it, you wouldn’t have lost 1-0 at home to a side with only 10 men. So pipe down. It’s called passion, Mr Neves. If you lot had showed a bit more of it, you wouldn’t have lost 1-0 at home to a side with only 10 men. So pipe down. https://t.co/qJZLZ6rQ6c

The former Good Morning Britain presenter has stirred up much debate with his comments about the Gunners over the last few weeks. He recently criticized manager Mikel Arteta for his handling of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang before the striker joined Barcelona in January.

Arsenal heading in the right direction under Mikel Arteta

The Gunners have had a decent run of form under Mikel Arteta

Despite Piers Morgan's opinion on Mikel Arteta, one cannot argue that the Spaniard is getting the best out of his squad this season. Arsenal's recent win against Wolves was a significant step in the club's quest to finish in the Premier League top four.

At the start of the campaign, many people predicted that Arteta would be the first manager to be sacked in the English top flight this season. However, the 39-year-old tactician has transformed a youthful Gunners side into a fearsome possession-based outfit. The low-block he set up against Wolves in the last 20 minutes of Thursday's game was very impressive.

The signings of Aaron Ramsdale, Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu have also proven to be shrewd pieces of business by Arteta.

Also Read Article Continues below

Arsenal currently occupy fifth place in the Premier League standings, one point behind fourth-placed West Ham United. Since their scheduled game with Chelsea this weekend has been postponed, the Gunners' next match will take place next Saturday at home against Brentford.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh