"It's certainly completely counter-intuitive" - Al-Hilal chief explains why they did not push hard to sign Cristiano Ronaldo for Club World Cup

Al-Hilal’s chief executive, Esteve Calzada, has claimed that signing Cristiano Ronaldo on loan for the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup would've been counter-productive. Calzada added that CR7 is a player of Al-Nassr, Hilal's greatest rivals in the Saudi Pro League.

Thus, the short-term loan deal wouldn't make sense. In an interview with BBC Sport, Calzada said:

"We normally don't comment on players' situations, particularly because our name is always put out there, when a player or an agent wants to negotiate a better deal with his club, or is trying to move out. It's been a very weird transfer window, it's a very short period of time."

He added:

"You don't want to take a decision thinking about this tournament that then you have to carry on with for the next two or three years. As much as I respect Ronaldo as a huge player, as we all recognise he is, it's certainly completely counter-intuitive that you bring the biggest player of your biggest opponent to play with you. Even more when it's only for three to four weeks."

Before the start of the Club World Cup, rumors were flying around that Cristiano Ronaldo would feature in the adjusted version of the tournament. Fans were also optimistic that CR7 would have one more opportunity to possibly compete against Lionel Messi at club level.

However, CR7 didn't sign for any club in the competition despite his contract with Al-Nassr expiring at the end of the month (June 2025).

"You can’t take part in everything" - Cristiano Ronaldo on missing the FIFA Club World Cup

Portugal v Spain - UEFA Nations League 2025 Final - Source: Getty

Cristiano Ronaldo recently revealed that he can't take part in every football competition. While acknowledging that he received offers to feature in the Club World Cup, CR7 added that he decided not to partake in the tournament.

In a press briefing on international duty for Portugal before their Nations League triumph, CR7 said (via Al Jazeera):

"Some things make sense to talk about, other things don’t, and, as a person says, you can’t take part in everything, You have to think about the short, medium and long term. It’s a decision practically made on my part not to go to the Club World Cup, but I’ve had quite a few invitations to go.”

Despite missing the Club World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo recently added the 2025 Nations League title to his trophy cabinet. CR7 faithfuls are also eager to know Ronaldo's next decision regarding his future at Al-Nassr.

