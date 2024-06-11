“It’s the challenge to see what he’s like” - Ireland star insists he wants to face Cristiano Ronaldo in pre-Euro 2024 friendly

Ireland defender Liam Scales has said he's looking forward to facing Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal before they begin their Euro 2024 campaign. The two sides will be competing against one another in a friendly contest on Tuesday (June 11).

Given Ronaldo is approaching the final few years of his career, Scales told the Irish Independent:

"I want to play against him, I don't know about the rest of the lads, but it's one of those you can say at the end of your career, that you played against him. Hopefully, one of the photographers gets a photo of me standing next to him. It's the challenge to see what he's like, we have seen it, but to feel it by playing against him would be great."

He added:

"I am not a United fan, but I like Ronaldo. The career he's had, I don't need to say how good he is. Hopefully, I get to play against him. He is probably the best goalscorer of all time, you don't lose that knack. He might have slowed down a bit, but you can see the shape he's in. He can still score goals and we will have to be completely ready for him at his best."

Ronaldo comes into this edition of the European Championships on the back of a season that saw him score 44 goals and provide 13 assists in 45 games across competitions for Al-Nassr. To date, he's made 206 appearances for Portugal, bagging 128 goals and 46 assists.

Roberto Martinez on Cristiano Ronaldo's fitness ahead of Euro 2024

Roberto Martinez

Portugal manager Roberto Martinez revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo was in training ahead of the start of the country's Euro 2024 campaign. However, he had clarified that the 39-year-old would miss the friendly against Croatia on Saturday (June 8), which Portugal lost 2-1.

The Al-Nassr sensation missed the game but is expected to be back for the final friendly against Ireland on Tuesday. Speaking about the former Manchester United striker, Martinez said (via Sports Tiger):

"Cristiano Ronaldo can train today but he will not play against Croatia."

It is believed that Ronaldo is currently nursing a minor injury along with teammates Pepe and Ruben Neves. However, fans of the country will be hoping that the trio is fit in time for their opening clash of Euro 2024 against the Czech Republic on June 18.