“It’s not by chance” - Julian Nagelsmann delivers verdict on 40-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo after Portugal hero scores winner against Germany

Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann was all praise for Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo after the 40-year-old's winner on Wednesday (June 4) ended his team's hopes of a maiden UEFA Nations League title.

Following a goalless first period in Munich, Florian Wirtz fired in a Joshua Kimmich cross three minutes into the second half to give the Germans the lead. Francisco Conceicao, though, responded 15 minutes later before Cristiano Ronaldo converted Nuno Mendes' cross midway through the period to turn the game on its head.

Karim Adeyemi hit the post late on for Germany before Marc-Andre ter Stegen kept out Diogo Jota and Conceicao in quick succession to keep his team in contention. However, Roberto Martinez's side had done enough to reach their first Nations League final in six years.

Admitting that his team weren't at their best, Nagelsmann had no qualms about the defeat (as per Ojogo):

"It was a deserved victory for Portugal. They were better than us. We gave everything in the first half, but if we are not at 100 percent, we cannot compete with the best teams.”

He said about Ronaldo, who's showing no signs of stopping anytime soon despite turning 40 earlier this year:

“At 40, Ronaldo has a great body, and he invests a lot in it. He invests a lot in himself, and the result is there for all to see. He scored a goal. It's not by chance."

The strike was Cristiano Ronaldo's 137th in men's international football as he sets his sights on a second Nations League title, against France or Spain, on Sunday (June 8).

Cristiano Ronaldo's teammate Francisco Conceicao shares thoughts after scoring in Portugal win

Francisco Conceicao

Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal teammate Francisco Conceicao was thrilled to score in his team's first competitive win over Germany in more than two decades - at Euro 2000.

The game on Wednesday was extra special for the son, as his father, Sergio Conceicao's hat-trick had helped the Portuguese to a 3-0 group-stage win at the Euros 25 years ago against the same opposition Francisco scored against.

"I'm very proud, especially because I helped the team get to the final, which was our main goal," Francisco Conceicao told UEFA.

"My father scored a hat-trick 25 years ago, and it was the last time Portugal beat Germany (at EURO 2000). I'm proud of what my father did and what we did today."

Francisco Conceicao has scored twice in 10 senior appearances for Portugal, with his other goal also coming in a competitive fixture, a 2-1 win over the Czech Repulic in a Euro 2024 group-stage game.

