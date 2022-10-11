"It's changed now, they're a proper outfit" - Troy Deeney backtracks on controversial claim that Arsenal 'lack cojones' after stunning start to 2022-23 season 

Birmingham City striker Troy Deeney has rescinded his controversial claim that Arsenal players 'lack cojones'. He has also backed the north London outfit to finish in the top four of the Premier League this season.

Deeney, who used to play for Watford in the Premier League, made the comment after helping the Hornets register a 2-1 win at Vicarage Road in October of 2017. The Englishman even doubled down on his claim later on in his autobiography – Troy Deeney: Redemption: My Story.

In light of the Gunners' current run of form, former Premier League goalkeeper Ben Foster asked Deeney about his comment on his YouTube channel Ben Foster: The Cycling GK. Deeney replied:

"It's changed now, they're a proper outfit now. That's the thing, when I said that, that was about one game in one situation. It wasn't like the whole culture of Arsenal. I grew up with Wrighty, like you know, Ian Wright is a legend of mine. That's what I'm used to."

"I think Arsenal have gone through that patch where they had Emery and people like that and they've gone, 'This is our man [Mikel Arteta] and we're going to back him.' I think the biggest thing that I like about Arteta is he's got rid of all the egos."

He continued:

"Whether they're good players or not, [Mesut] Ozil, [Pierre-Emerick] Aubameyang, good players, good lads. But he's gone, 'This is how we're going to be, back me or not,' and now you're seeing the togetherness. Now I'm going, 'Alright you're top four now.' Before the season, I didn't think they'd be top four... that they'd do something usual."

"Somebody would get injured, like Jesus would get injured or whatever and then they'd just fall away but now I'm like '[They are a] proper, proper outfit.'"

The Gunners reclaimed the top spot in the 2022-23 Premier League standings with a 3-2 win over Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday (October 9). The club are currently on 24 points from nine matches, one point ahead of reigning champions Manchester City.

Arsenal are next scheduled to lock horns with Bodo/Glimt at the Aspmyra Stadion in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday (October 13).

Arsenal eye move for Nicolo Zaniolo

According to FootballNews24, Arsenal are monitoring the contract situation of AS Roma forward Nicolo Zaniolo. Juventus are also interested in signing the player for a cut-price fee next summer.

Roma are interested in extending Zaniolo's stay at the club but disagree with the player's representatives over his salary. The forward wants to earn €4 million for the next five years but the club are only willing to part with €3.5 million.

Zaniolo, 23, has a contract until June 2024 at the Stadio Olimpico. He has netted 22 goals and contributed 16 assists in 118 appearances across all competitions for the Jose Mourinho-coached outfit.

