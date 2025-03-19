"It's my childhood idol so for me it will be crazy" - Denmark star on coming up against Portugal skipper Cristiano Ronaldo in Nations League clash

Sporting forward Conrad Harder has opened up about how he's feeling ahead of potentially facing Cristiano Ronaldo in a Portugal shirt. The Denmark international is preparing to face Ronaldo and company in the first leg of their Nations League quarter-final on Thursday, March 20.

Harder is yet to make an appearance for his senior national team and could be coming up against the five-time Ballon d'Or winner in his first outing. Speaking ahead of this clash, the 19-year-old attacker stated (via Record):

"He's my childhood idol so for me it would be crazy... I've always dreamed of playing against him in a game and now it could become a reality."

It looks like Harder isn't the only one in the camp excited by the prospect of rubbing shoulders with Ronaldo. His club and country colleague Morten Hjulmand said:

"We are facing an icon, but he is still a footballer so we have to be able to deal with him and find the best way to neutralise him. I believe he will be one of the protagonists, especially in the area where Cristiano is deadly. It will be a difficult task but I believe we will be able to fulfil it."

Ronaldo is a decorated footballer who has made 216 appearances across competitions for Portugal, bagging 135 goals. He's won the European Championships with his country in 2016. The former Manchester United man will be expected to lead the line in this upcoming match.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal teammate wishes to win the biggest competitions for Al-Nassr striker

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo's appearance in the 2026 FIFA World Cup remains uncertain, with the Portuguese sensation 40 years old. His contract at Al-Nassr is also set to expire at the end of the year.

While there are doubts over Ronaldo's future, his Portugal teammate Diogo Dalot still wishes that the former wins the biggest international trophies. He told reporters ahead of his country's international fixtures (via GOAL):

"The love he has shown throughout his career cannot be questioned and for us, using that as an example, it would be a beautiful story to see him win as many competitions as possible for Portugal. I believe that every player wants that."

To date, Dalot and Ronaldo have played 61 matches beside one another for Manchester United and Portugal, bagging one joint goal contribution in the process. The Red Devils defender is likely to feature in the starting XI alongside Ronaldo in the first leg against the Netherlands.

