“It’s a clear adulteration” - Real Madrid superstar hits out at Barcelona playing Villarreal game in Miami

Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal has slammed La Liga for moving Villarreal vs Barcelona to Miami. He believes that it is unfair for the competition, adding that Los Blancos will always be against the decision.

Speaking to the media, Carvajal claimed that the game being played outside Spain does not make it an even playing field for all teams, as the match would be in a different atmosphere. He added that the decision is unfair for the 18 other teams in the league and said (via Madrid Universal):

"Villarreal vs Barcelona in Miami? It seems to me a very clear adulteration of the competition. It doesn’t make all teams compete under the same conditions. I think it is essential that we are fair to the players themselves, clubs, and the league itself, that we will have to advocate for something fair, and I think this does not."

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick also confirmed that his players are not happy with the decision. He understands why the players from all teams are protesting the call from La Liga and said (via Football Espana):

"My players are not happy, I am not happy, but La Liga decided that we will play this game. I understand that there are players who aren’t happy, but La Liga are the ones who decide, and we’ll have to play. We’ll have the Christmas break between the last game and the first game of the year against Espanyol. We have to respect that.”

All teams in La Liga, including Real Madrid and Barcelona, opted to pause the game for the first 10 seconds of all matches during the weekend, but the league did not telecast it worldwide.

Real Madrid manager on Villarreal vs Barcelona being playing in Miami

Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso was asked about his stand on Villarreal vs Barcelona being played in Miami, United States, this season. He was quick to admit that he is against the decision to move the game, and said (via Barca Universal):

“My opinion is the same as it was two months ago. We are against the match because it distorts the competition. There has been no unanimity for it to be played on neutral ground and there has been no consultation."

"The protests are positive because they show how many clubs feel. We are against this decision being taken unilaterally. It could happen if there was unanimity among all the clubs, but that is not the case. Our position is the same. The decisions that need to be made to prevent this from happening are probably up to other people, but our position is the same."

Villarreal vs Barcelona is set for the weekend of December 21 and 22, and the players are scheduled to travel to the United States in the week before kickoff. Real Madrid face Sevilla at home in the same gameweek.

