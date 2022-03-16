"It's very clear what he brings to the team" - Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says the club is looking to resolve forward's contract situation in the best possible way

Alexandre Lacazette has had plenty to do with Arsenal's resurgence this season, and although his contract expires this summer, the club is believed to be extremely keen to retain their new captain. Ahead of Arsenal's Premier League clash against Liverpool, manager Mikel Arteta stressed on Lacazette's importance to his side and admitted that the club is looking to resolve the Frenchman's contract situation.

Following Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang's departure to Barcelona, Alexandre Lacazette was appointed as the club's captain, and he has truly led from the front ever since.

The Gunners have won their last five Premier League matches to reclaim fourth place in the table as they sit one point ahead of fifth-placed Manchester United despite having played three fewer games. Notably, in those five matches, Lacazette has scored one goal and assisted five more.

In a pre-match press conference ahead of the Gunners' crucial Premier League tie against Liverpool, Arteta was asked about Lacazette's importance to the side as well as about his contract situation. In response, Arteta said:

“I think with Alex it's very clear what he brings to the team. He's shown it consistently since I've been here, and what we have to resolve is the contractual timing, in the best possible way, and when we all align on the same page.”

Beating Liverpool would be 'really, really big' says Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta's side are scheduled to face Liverpool later tonight

Although Arsenal seem to have a firm grip on fourth place in the Premier League, they are set to face arguably their toughest challenge when they host Liverpool later tonight. Despite looking like they have a UEFA Champions League spot for next season in the bag, Arsenal have achieved nothing thus far, according to Mikel Arteta. Speaking of the club's ambition to become the very best, he said:

"Well, that’s the pressure of playing for this club, to be the best and we’re not there yet. If the objective is that, it’s not pressure.

"It has to be a motivation, a challenge and a clear understanding that the purpose to play for this club is only to be the best and what we’ve done so far means absolutely nothing and I think everybody has to be encouraged and empowered by the possibility to find ways to improve and get better."

Speaking about tonight's match against Liverpool, Arteta continued:

"Winning another game in this league always gives you momentum. Being able to beat the most in-form team in the country would be really, really big so that’s the aim tomorrow."

