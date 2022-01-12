"It's clear they aren't happy" - Dimitar Berbatov surprised 2 Manchester United stars haven't yet handed in transfer requests

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov has outlined the club's players he believes are likely to hand in transfer requests in January.

The former Bulgaria international mentioned that he was not surprised that goalkeeper Dean Henderson had turned in a transfer request. Berbatov also believes striker Anthony Martial and midfielder Donny van de Beek will likely follow suit.

He said:

“I'm not surprised to see that Dean Henderson has handed in a transfer request, I was expecting it. Same for Donny Van de Beek and Anthony Martial. These players aren't playing and it's clear they aren't happy and as long as they love what they do, playing football, they should move.”

United might not mind losing Henderson. The reserve goalkeeper showed his talent during a loan spell at Sheffield United and was expected to replace then-faltering David De Gea. However, the Spanish goalkeeper has found form again and has relegated the Englishman to a few cameo appearances. Henderson has made just four appearances in all competitions this season.

Football Tweet ⚽ @Football__Tweet Dean Henderson on becoming England and Man Utd number 1: "At the end of the day it will happen one day and I know it’ll happen, so I’m just going to keep working hard day in, day out and my time will come. I’ve just got to be ready for when that time comes." Dean Henderson on becoming England and Man Utd number 1: "At the end of the day it will happen one day and I know it’ll happen, so I’m just going to keep working hard day in, day out and my time will come. I’ve just got to be ready for when that time comes." https://t.co/vbgxkQqrZf

Meanwhile, Martial has found himself slipping down the pecking order at United with frightening speed over the last few seasons. The former French wonder kid has failed to live up to the dizzying heights expected of him after he signed for the club in 2015. He has made just 10 appearances this season in all competitions.

Manchester United’s Donny van de Beek experiment failed woefully as well. The Red Devils have been unable to fit the talented Dutchman into their plans since his arrival in 2020 from Ajax.

The player has managed a disappointing two goals in 49 appearances for the Red Devils. However, the midfielder might still have admirers after his exploits with Ajax and will be considering his options this window.

Sky Sports @SkySports Donny van de Beek's struggle for game-time at club level transfers to his country as he was left out of Louis van Gaal's Dutch squad...



Should he leave Manchester United? 🤔 Donny van de Beek's struggle for game-time at club level transfers to his country as he was left out of Louis van Gaal's Dutch squad...Should he leave Manchester United? 🤔

Ralf Rangnick reportedly sides with Cristiano Ronaldo in Manchester United dressing room feud

Manchester United v Burnley - Premier League

News has broken in recent weeks about Cristiano Ronaldo's feud with Mason Greenwood in the Manchester United dressing room.

Greenwood was a breakout star under former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Although he started the season in fine form, the star has struggled to find gametime. El Nacional reported that Greenwood was unhappy with Ronaldo's influence at the club, with the Portuguese maestro's name always first on the teamsheet.

Greenwood has made 21 appearances this season in all competitions, scoring five.

According to the Guardian, United boss Ralf Rangnick sees academy graduate Greenwood as an expendable player. With Greenwood barely getting any starting minutes under the German's management, Rangnick seems to have sided with Ronaldo.

Edited by Aditya Singh