"It’s clear to me" - Carlo Ancelotti delivers honest verdict on chances of 2 Real Madrid stars to start in Champions League final against Liverpool

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has opened up on the chances of David Alaba and Rodrygo starting in the UEFA Champions League final against Liverpool next week.

Los Blancos wrapped up their La Liga campaign with a goalless draw against Real Betis on Friday. They now turn their attention towards the all-important game against the Reds in Paris on May 28.

The Spanish champions, with the domestic Super Cup and league title already in the bag, are hunting for more silverware. They have a record-extending 14th UEFA Champions League title in sight.

After their La Liga game last night, Ancelotti was asked about his lineup for the showdown against the Reds, particularly if Alaba and Rodrygo could feature in the starting XI.

Alaba has been missing in action for a while with adductor problems. Despite returning to training earlier this week, he was absent from their Betis draw, but the manager revealed it was just a precautionary measure. The Italian said (via Managing Madrid):

“I already know the lineup; it’s clear to me. Alaba will make it. The reason he didn’t play today was that there was no need to take any risks. In a final, you need quality and experience and not just the fittest players. As for Rodrygo, it’s true he has done well when coming on as a substitute, but I think he has also had good contributions as a starter.”

Alaba joined Real Madrid on a free transfer from Bayern Munich last summer and has settled in well at the club, growing into an influential figure in defence.

Meanwhile, Rodrygo has quietly had a good season too, scoring nine goals and contributing ten assists across competitions. The Brazilian has also shown his ability to step up in big games, with goals against Chelsea and Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League knockouts.

Real Madrid hoping for repeat of 2018 final against Liverpool

Los Blancos beat the Merseysiders 3-1 in the 2018 Kiev showpiece, courtesy of a spectacular bicycle kick from Gareth Bale either side of two howlers from then-Liverpool custodian Loris Karius.

UEFA Champions League @ChampionsLeague in Paris?



#UCLfinal Who do you want to win thein Paris? Who do you want to win the 🏆 in Paris?#UCLfinal

While the Premier League outfit have improved massively since then, Real Madrid have established themselves as the comeback kings of Europe this season, with amazing turnarounds in each knockout stage.

Spearheaded by the peerless Karim Benzema, Real Madrid have arguably the most potent striker in the game right now. Los Blancos will be confident of their chances against Jurgen Klopp's side once again as they eye a record-extending 14th continental crown.

Edited by Bhargav