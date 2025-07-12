“It’s close” - LaLiga president Javier Tebas provides positive update on Barcelona transfer activity

LaLiga president Javier Tebas has provided an optimistic estimate on when Catalan giants Barcelona will be in a position to make a big-money signing. The Spanish administrator said that the Blaugrana are close to balancing their books.

Barca have been in financial turmoil since the presidential tenure of Josep Maria Bartomeu (between 2014 and 2020). The club made a host of huge signings, including Antoine Griezmann (€120 million), Ousmane Dembele (€148 million), and Philippe Coutinho (€160 million).

They also handed out extravagant contracts to incoming players and put unnecessary pressure on the club's budget, all the while being unsure if they could afford it. After Bartomeu's departure in 2020, the club was in total disarray and had to face drastic consequences resulting from the fiscal mismanagement.

The biggest decision that Barcelona made was letting arguably their greatest ever player, Lionel Messi, walk on a free transfer to Paris Saint-Germain in 2021. Since then, the club has pulled back on its spending in the transfer market. They often recoup more from player sales than they spend on incoming transfers.

This summer, the Catalans were expected to make a huge splash during the summer transfer window by signing long-term transfer target Nico Williams from Athletic Club. However, the fallout from their financial woes meant that they couldn't get a deal done before he signed a contract extension at San Mames until 2035.

In a recent conversation with ESPN, Tebas was asked when Barca could go out and spend big in the market. He said (via Barca Blaugranes):

"It's close, in my opinion. The point is whether they consider they'll make certain decisions to get closer, but they're close. I think Barcelona know exactly what they have to do and if they decide to move properly, they can sign players."

After missing out on Williams, Barcelona have reportedly set their sights on a loan-to-buy deal for Manchester United outcast Marcus Rashford.

"They are back" - Former club icon Ivan Rakitic makes claim about Barcelona

Former Croatian midfielder Ivan Rakitic claimed that Spanish giants Barcelona are back to their dominant ways under German tactician Hansi Flick.

In Flick's first season at the club, the 2024-25 campaign, Barca won the domestic treble (LaLiga, Copa del Rey, Supercopa de España). They also made it to the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League. The likes of Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, Lamine Yamal, and Pedri stepped up to restore the club to the top of Spanish football.

In a recent interview, Rakitic, who made 310 appearances for Barca between 2014 and 2020, predicted big things ahead for Flick's side. He said (via Barca Universal):

"They are back and in a very nice way. Last year the only thing missing was someone with a little more experience. But I think Barca is very scary, not only in the League, but also in Europe."

Barcelona's first game of the 2025-26 campaign will be a pre-season friendly against Japanese side Vissel Kobe on July 27.

