"It's a club that I really like and that I love to represent" – Manchester United star involved in dressing room bust-up addresses transfer rumors

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof has revealed his love for his team and claimed that he is looking forward to a contract extension.

Lindelof, 29, has established himself as a vital squad member at Old Trafford since arriving from Benfica in a potential £38 million deal in 2017. He has helped his club lift the 2022-23 Carabao Cup trophy so far.

With the Swede's deal set to run out next summer, Manchester United are likely to trigger the option to extend the star's deal by another year.

When asked about his opinion regarding a potential contract extension, the centre-back responded in a positive manner. He said (h/t Metro):

"That's more than I have heard! I have an option [for another] year and there is a deadline for it. When exactly, I really don't know for sure. But it feels likely that it will be activated soon."

When asked whether he is keen to stay at Old Trafford, Lindelof replied:

"Absolutely, yes! I enjoy myself very much to be here. I am entering my seventh year now. I feel good and the family feels good as well. It's a club that I really like and that I love to represent."

Interestingly, Lindelof was linked with a permanent move away from the Red Devils last month. He is thought to have attracted interest from the likes of AC Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus, as per the Daily Star.

Lindelof, who has made 241 appearances for Manchester United so far, was linked with an exit after his side's 3-1 defeat to Brighton. He had a dressing room bust-up with Lisandro Martinez, as per The Sun.

Manchester United unsure about extending Anthony Martial's contract due to poor form

According to ESPN, Manchester United's hierarchy are said to be taking their time before arriving at a decision about Anthony Martial's future. They are keeping their options, with an extension for the ex-Lyon player a possibility depending on his upcoming outings.

Manchester United, who roped in Rasmus Hojlund in a potential £72 million switch from Atalanta past month, were willing to let Martial depart in the summer. But they only received an offer from the Saudi Pro League and the Frenchman rejected the chance to enter talks.

Overall, Martial has made 307 appearances across all competitions for his current club. He has scored 89 goals and contributed 54 assists in 19,385 minutes of first-team action, operating across the front three.