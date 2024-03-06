"It’s the club I’ve followed since I was a kid" - La Liga star admits he would 'like to play' for Barcelona

La Liga star Alex Garcia has admitted that he would like to play for Barcelona. The Girona midfielder also revealed that he's been a fan of the Blaugrana from childhood.

It is worth mentioning that Alex Garcia is one of the players who have been linked with a move to Barcelona in the recent past. The player even said during the winter transfer window that he's open to joining forces with the Catalan giants but nothing materialized at the time.

Expand Tweet

Speaking in a recent interview with Spanish outlet Sport, the midfielder reflected on those comments, insisting that he doesn't regret making them while doubling down on his desire to represent the La Liga giants.

“I don’t regret having spoken well about Barca, but about the moment and the ways. In the end, I’m very transparent, and sometimes I’ve talked about it with other colleagues. Why can’t we be transparent?”

“I would like to play for Barça. It’s the club I’ve followed since I was a kid and the one I’ve always liked,” the Girona star added.

Expand Tweet

Alex Garcia had an outing to be proud of when he came up against Barcelona at their temporary home turf at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys in Montjuic earlier this season, as Girona secured a 4-2 victory. Speaking about his experience during the game, Garcia said:

"The week after winning in Montjuïc was hard for me, and winning was amazing. I had extra pressure and I think it went well when it came to playing. Barça squeezed and subdued you, but I think we made a perfect match.”

So far this season, Alex Garcia has made 28 appearances for Girona across all competitions, contributing three goals and five assists. Only time will tell whether he'll end up wearing Barcelona's jersey in his career.

Barcelona on inconsistent run of results

It goes without mentioning that it hasn't been the best of runs from Barcelona results-wise over the last couple of weeks. The Blaugrana have just two victories and three draws to their name in their last five games across all competitions.

They played out a 3-3 draw with Granada in La Liga on February 11 before beating Celta Vigo 2-1 six days later. That was followed by a 1-1 draw with Napoli in the Champions League on February 21 before a 4-0 win over Getafe in La Liga on February 24 and a goalless draw with Athletic Bilbao on March 3.

Up next, they'll take on Mallorca at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys in the Spanish top flight this Friday (March 8). It'd be interesting to see if they can bounce back to winning ways after being held down the last time out.