“It’s his club” - Juan Mata offers bold advice to Manchester United on Marcus Rashford amid exit rumors

Former Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata has shared his heartfelt thoughts on Marcus Rashford, as the English forward continues to be linked with a possible exit from Old Trafford.

Rashford, who came up through the ranks at Manchester United, has seen his future at his boyhood club thrown into uncertainty after falling out with head coach Ruben Amorim. The 27-year-old spent the last six months playing on loan at Aston Villa but is back at Manchester after his term with the Birmingham-based club expired last month. However, the possibility of him getting back into Amorim’s squad looks slim. If reports are to be believed, the Red Devils have already informed Rashford that he won't be part of Amorim's plans for next season.

In an exclusive interview with The Athletic, Juan Mata recalled Rashford’s first training session with the United senior team. He then urged both the club and the player to work towards a solution that would see Rashford stay and flourish at Old Trafford. The Spanish midfielder said:

“I saw his first training (session) with us. I love him. As a kid, I called him ‘the wonderkid’. The way he played was fearless, you could feel he could win a game by himself at any time when he was playing at his best.”

“As a Man United fan and as a friend of Marcus, I wish that he can succeed here because it’s his club, his boyhood club. I don’t know what’s going to happen but if he stays and he can actually be happy and enjoy, I think it will be a win-win situation for both the club and him.”

Juan Mata and Rashford played together at Manchester United for eight years. They shared the pitch 133 times and combined for 10 goals. Mata currently plays for Western Sydney Wanderers in Australia.

“He’s got a lot of energy” - Juan Mata on Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim

In the same interview, Juan Mata expressed feelings that Ruben Amorim has what it takes to steer Manchester United to greater heights. He said:

“My impression from afar — and I’m very far in Australia — is that he’s got a lot of energy. I think it’s needed. (His) enthusiasm, energy and passion for what he does and passion for helping the club. I love that.”

Despite the unwanted streak United are going through, Mata is hopeful that the club will turn a bad spell around. He concluded:

“I’m optimistic because I really believe that this club is way too big, way too powerful, way too good to not be where it can be. My hope, my will is that it will be soon. I don’t know how long it’s going to take, but what I know is that Man United will be back to where they belong.”

In his eight years at United, Mata scored 51 goals and provided 44 assists in 285 appearances across competitions.

