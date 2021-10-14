“It’s the club who must come to me” - Premier League manager responds to being linked with Manchester United and Arsenal jobs

Thomas Frank, manager of newly-promoted Premier League side Brentford, has responded to Arsenal and Manchester United links. He says that he is flattered by the rumours, but is happy to remain at Brentford for the time being.

The 47-year-old Danish manager doesn't want to add fuel to the rumours. Instead, he would like the Premier League giants to contact him for the managerial job if they wish to.

Speaking to Danish publication Bold (via the Metro), Thomas Frank said:

"So, I understand that well, but Arsenal and United. Wasn’t that how it was? I think I read that at some point. It’s very nice, but one thing is rumours, and the other is if they really wanted to contact me. Then we have to take it from there."

Frank has said that he is happy to be at Brentford, and is enjoying his time at the club. The Premier League manager added:

"I have a contact until 2023. I’m insanely happy at Brentford. The club means a lot to me, and I have had great times (here). I enjoy working with our director of football, owners, players, staff and fans."

He has won plenty of plaudits following Brentford's outstanding start to their first-ever Premier League campaign. The newly promoted side performed admirably against Arsenal, Liverpool and West Ham United.

The Bees currently find themselves seventh in the Premier League standings after accumulating 12 points from their first seven matches. They are just two points behind Manchester United, who are fourth, and two clear of eleventh-placed Arsenal.

Arsenal and Manchester United have had inconsistent starts to their Premier League campaigns

Both Arsenal and Manchester United have struggled for consistency in the Premier League this season.

Despite sitting fourth in the table, United have seen their form drop in the last few games. The Red Devils dropped points against Aston Villa and Everton, which has seen the pressure mount on their manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Manchester United have a difficult run of fixtures in the coming months, which could be a make-or-break time for Solskjaer. Arsenal, meanwhile, have also been inconsistent in the Premier League. The Gunners lost their first three league games before picking up three wins from their next four matches.

Arsenal and Manchester United fans have turned against their managers following the string of poor results. However, both clubs have backed their managers through this tough phase, which means a managerial change at either club is highly unlikely to take place in the immediate future.

