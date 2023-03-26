"It's up to the coach, not me" – Manchester United star opens up on frustrations due to lack of game time

Manchester United forward Anthony Elanga has admitted that he is frustrated with the lack of first-team minutes at his club this season.

Elanga, 20, has established himself as a crucial squad member for the Red Devils over the past season. He broke through into his side's first team under former boss Ralf Rangnick, registering three goals and two assists in 27 overall matches during the 2021-22 campaign.

A right-footed wide-operator blessed with pace and balance, Elanga has fallen out of favour at Old Trafford of late. The nine-cap Sweden international has featured in just 672 minutes of first-team action this season, spread across 24 appearances across all competitions.

Speaking to Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet, Elanga opened up on his struggles at Manchester United in the ongoing season. He elaborated:

"It is frustrating, to be honest. You always want to play, it's important. But whether you play or not, it's up to the coach, not me. I have spoken to Erik [ten Hag] and it is private between the two of us. I know what he wants me to do and I just keep training hard. When the opportunity comes, I just have to be ready to take it."

Shedding light on his relationship with Ten Hag, Elanga added:

"We have a lot of conversations, not only about [the lack of game time] but also what is happening around. That's the good thing about the club, we talk a lot and they help me a lot."

Elanga, who has a contract until June 2026 at Old Trafford, has been restricted to just four substitute appearances since the end of January.

With Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Alejandro Garnacho all in stellar form for Manchester United, Elanga is expected to continue in a bit-part role this term. He could be offloaded ahead of the next campaign.

Manchester United forward Anthony Elanga opens up on loan interest from La Liga club

During an interview with Aftonbladet, Manchester United ace Anthony Elanga was asked about his winter loan speculations. He responded:

"There was talk about it, but now I'm focusing on Manchester United. We have a big season ahead of us and need to finish well."

When asked about Barcelona links, Elanga replied:

"That was in January, I can't focus on that now. The best thing I can do is focus on the rest of the season and then I will get to talk to the club. I love the club, but it's important for me to play. I'm still young. We have spoken to the club and I know what is required."

Poll : 0 votes